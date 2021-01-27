Rajkummar Rao Thanks People For Advice To Buy A New House, 'confused' Over What To Do Next

Rajkummar Rao is currently enjoying the success of his latest Netflix film, The White Tiger. He took to Twitter to share his thoughts about buying a house in a new city. He had previously posted another tweet where he asked about ideas from his fans and followers about what to do if one wants to buy a house in a new place. Read on to know more about the tweets about Rajkummar Rao's house.

Rajkummar Rao's Twitter reactions

Bareilly Ki Barfi actor Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to share his thoughts about purchasing a new house in a different city. His tweet read, after translation, "The thought of a new house is nice but there is a lot of hard work involved too. Thank you for your advice. Now I've got too much advice, don't know who to listen to." You can see his tweet here.

Naye ghar ka khayal to acha tha par mehant bhi bahut hai doston. Thank you for your advice. Ab Itni sari advice mili ki samajh main nahi aa raha kiski sunoon. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 27, 2021

Rao's fans and followers were quick to reply to his tweet and came up with witty as well as hilarious answers. While one follower said that he should listen to his heart, another Twitter user wrote that he should listen to Balram, referring to his servant's character in The White Tiger. Many of his followers also wrote that he should listen to actor Manoj Bajpayee, hinting at a project together. You can see a few replies to Rajkummar's tweet here.

Balram Ki Suno — 〽️J Gooner📢 (@ImMayurJindal) January 27, 2021

Apne dil ki suniye 😁👌 — @rajkummarians (@rajkummarians) January 27, 2021

Are bhai @BajpayeeManoj bhai dhund re h.. ek bar unse sampark kr lo — RinQ Verma (@RinQ21) January 27, 2021

Manoj Sir ki sun lo bhai.. — शिवम गोस्वामी (@Goswami_Shivam_) January 27, 2021

The Chhalaang actor had recently tweeted a question, on January 25, regarding buying a house, which was "What to do if someone thinks of getting a new home in a new city? Any idea?" A lot of his fans commented on this tweet as well, giving genuine suggestions about real estate and the state of the economy.

Agar kisi ko naye sheher main naya ghar lene ka khayal aaye to kya karen? Any idea? — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 25, 2021

Mumbai me lena ho to contact @BajpayeeManoj — Rant chor das (@VDhanuveer) January 25, 2021

Bagair soche samjhe lelo.... market price down Hai aur registration percentage bhi ☺️ — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 25, 2021

You look at various factors. Safety, ease of travel, social factors etc. Every individual has varied needs where it comes to 'home'. For example, a student would want to move to a city with nightlife/ education. A middle aged guy would look at job opportunities, seniors rest. — Sandeep Satarkar (@S3andeep) January 25, 2021

Rajkummar Rao's movies

The versatile actor was last seen in The White Tiger opposite Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav. The film is the screen adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel and released on Netflix on January 22. Rao had two releases in the year 2020 including Chhalaang and Ludo, and both of these films released on OTT platforms and garnered positive reviews. He is currently filming for Badhaai Ho's sequel, titled Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar in Dehradun.

