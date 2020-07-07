Tuluni Festival: Know Its Origin, Significance And How It's Celebrated

Tuluni festival is a significant occasion in Nagaland that is celebrated by different clans of the Sumi tribe on July 8. The 'Sumi Naga' is one of the major ethnic groups in Nagaland, India. Tuluni festival is celebrated with feasts and merry-making as the occasion occurs in the bountiful season of the year and at the end of the dry season and the beginning of new fruits.

The group of Sumi accepts the festival of Tuluni as the grandest and important one. Here is the history, significance and celebration of Tuluni festival of the Sumi tribe.

History of Tuluni Festival

In history, the festival was celebrated in the two regions namely ‘Ghabo’ and ‘Ajo’ in different periods of time. The Ghabo was a humid and hot region and the residents there were known as Ghabomi. They celebrated Tuluni before the other tribe, Ajo, also known as Ajomi. Originally, Tuluni was glorified for almost four months after the implanting of seeds.

Later, in the year 1972, the Sumi Naga decided to celebrate it on the same day, the 8th of July every year. As per the new age, Tuluni is celebrated as a one-day festival, but the ancestors used to celebrate it for seven days. These auspicious days were observed with great commitments and were equally significant.

Tuluni Festival's Significance

The important festival was marked by prayers and offerings to Litsaba – the deity of fruitfulness who gives life and protection to the crops. This is basically a harvest festival of the Sumi tribe of Nagaland. Tuluni is a grand day for people and farmers who work effortlessly on farms throughout the year.

During this special time, they get to rest and celebrate the completion of a farming season of hard work in their paddy fields. It is in the Sumi culture to arrange the engagement of young couples during the festival. The remainder of the festival is celebrated in the heavy observance and execution of various age-old rituals and ceremonies.

Tuluni Festival Celebartion

Originally, Tuluni festival was celebrated for seven long days. However, with a change in time, it is now observed on July 8. The Sumi tribe offers prayers to the respective gods and other spirits who are deemed to provide help in the field works during the year. They involve themselves in merry-making and eating rich food. No work is done and people take rest to get strengthened for the hard work done by them for the entire year.

People drink rice beer, which is also the most significant phase of this festival as it gives the very name of Tuluni to this festival. People also invite their respective Fiances to a grand feast in their houses and the exchange of gifts among themselves takes place. The traditional folk songs and dances known as ballads are performed. A grand feast is organised that mainly consists of non-vegetarian items and the most important part of the feast is the drinking of rice beer.

