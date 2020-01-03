All You Need To Know About The Nature Literature Festival In Udaipur

The Udaipur Nature Literature Festival (UNLF) is coming back with its 2nd edition in the first month of 2020, in Udaipur. As we know, Udaipur is a popular tourist destination in India and attracts a large number of international and domestic travellers and tourists during the winter. At this time when there will be a substantial number of tourists in the royal city, the second edition of Nature Literature Festival will be organized. This Nature Literature Festival is hosted along with the already popular Nature Bird Festival. So, here are the details of the Udaipur Nature Literature Festival that you need to know about. Check out the details and visit this amazing and interesting festival in Udaipur.

What are the dates for the Udaipur Nature Literature Festival 2020?

The Nature Literature Festival in Udaipur will be held on 10th January 2020. At the same time, Udaipur Bird Festival will also be celebrated in the city. The Nature Literature Festival will take place between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on the said day.

Image source: @saevuswildlife

What is the Aim of the Udaipur Nature Literature Festival?

This Nature Literature Festival is being organized by the Rajasthan Forest Department with the vision and idea to support and promote wildlife and also create awareness amongst the common people. The popular event, Udaipur Nature Literature Festival is also supported by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF). According to reports, it is observed that the forest department is also expected to organize a small run for building awareness which is to be held on 10th January as a pioneer to the event.

Image source: @saevuswildlife

What to Expect in Udaipur Nature Literature Festival?

One-day scheduled of the UNLF is fully packed with many activities, Same as the last year’s event, even this year there will be authors and experts that will be visiting from different parts of the country who will be invited to the event. This Nature Literature Festival is not only an event but also aims at educating people about different animals in the Mewar and Udaipur region. So, it is suggested not to miss this festival in Udaipur this year.

