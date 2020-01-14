Exciting Things To Do In Udaipur In 2020 For Tourists Of All Ages

Also known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur is one of the most beautiful cities situated in the western region of Rajasthan. This city is also known for its rich culture and history. Apart from visiting the lakes and forts, there are many other exciting things to do in Udaipur. Here are some of the activities you can indulge in when you travel to the City of Lakes.

Cruise through the Lake Pichola

One of the most magnificent things to notice when you travel Udaipur is Lake Pichola. A ride through this lake will take you into a surreal movie-like mode. Enjoy the crisp final sunlight as they hit the lake while you relax in your boat. The lake has for major islands named - Jag Mandir, Jag Niwas, Mohan Mandir, and Arsi Vilas. The timings of the boat service are 9 am to 6 pm.

Indulge in Nature Photography by visiting the Saheliyo Ki Bari Garden

This is a famous garden and one of the best tourists places to visit in Udaipur. The garden is beautifully constructed with marble elephants, fountains and lush green flora. Practising photography in this scenic place is one of the fun things to do in Udaipur, especially for the youth and elderly alike. The timings are from 9 am to 5 pm.

Do traditional shopping at Hathi Pol Bazaar

Rajasthan often is known to provide a wide variety of choices for people who love shopping. If you are looking for some interesting things to do in Udaipur, then head to Hathi Pol Bazaar. The market is dotted with souvenirs, handicrafts, and paintings at reasonable prices. Add colours to your closet by shopping ethnic things at this market.

Rejuvenate at the Taj Lake Palace

If one is asked to name one of the most admired hotels in India, the Taj Lake Palace definitely hits the list. Moreover, if you are looking for things to do in Udaipur for a rejuvenating and relaxing time, then this a stay at this palace is definitely the answer. Situated in the middle of the Lake Pichola, the palace is intricately designed with white marble showcasing detailed art and carvings. Often known to be one of the luxurious stays in India, the stay may be a little expensive but it worth every penny you spent.

Promo Image Credits: Canva