The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ugadi Images In Telugu Which You Can Send To Your Loved Ones This New Year

Festivals

Ugadi images in Telugu which you can send to all your near and dear ones on the auspicious day. Ugadi will be celebrated nationwide on March 25, 2020.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
ugadi images in telugu

Ugadi which will be celebrated on March 25, 2020, nationwide marks the New Year for the Hindus who belong to the state of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The festival is celebrated in the month of Chaitra. Ugadi is celebrated mostly in the month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar.

Also Read: Women's Day Images And Quotes To Wish Your Loved-ones On This Day

One of the prominent highlights of the festival is that it is marked with beautiful rangolis in households. The rangolis are also called as muggulu in Telugu. There is also a tradition of doing a decoration with mango leaves near the door which is termed as toran. Ugadi is also marked with several other auspicious activities.

Also Read: Happy Holi Messages In Telugu 2020 For Status, Group Messages And Broadcast Messages

Some of these activities are buying new clothes or other items for the house, giving charity to the needy, and visiting temples. In many households, Ugadi is also celebrated by preparing a dish called pachadi. The dish is a popular festive food which is usually prepared by combining all the basic flavours like sweet, sour and bitter. The Telugu and Kannada traditions have a custom that one must be welcoming to all the flavours when they mark the New Year. Ugadi is also observed as a beginning of an auspicious New Year by Hindus in other parts of the state. 

Also Read: Ugadi Status In Kannada For Whatsapp, Instagram And Messages For Loved Ones

Ugadi means the beginning of a new age

Ugadi is termed as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. In Karnataka, the festival is also known as Yugadi. The word Ugadi is derived from yug which means age and aid which means the beginning. The term overall signifies the beginning of a new age. It is also believed that after their early morning prayers, one should rub their body with oil on this day.

The houses are thoroughly cleaned and the entrances of the homes are decorated with rangoli or flowers. Mango leaves and coconuts are also considered extremely auspicious during the festival of Ugadi. In Karnataka, mango pickles and vobattu are prepared on the festival of Ugadi.

Most of the dishes on this day are prepared from tamarind, neem flowers, brown sugar, jaggery, and salt. The Sindhis also celebrate this day as Chethi Chand. On this auspicious day, here are some of the images in Telugu which you can forward it to your loved ones.

Here are some of the images in Telugu which you can send to your loved ones

Gudi
Gudei
Gudei
gudi
gu
gut
jhvedgwe
wkhdeef
wrt3r
efgvs
fawaa
wrf
rwgfr
wrgf
dfeew
WRTGE
rwtg
srg
WEQFD
wddddd
rsg
wrgtfa3
tysr
EFRGTAE
reyzt
wetw
wfra

Images Credit: Pinterest

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN