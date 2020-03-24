Ugadi Images In Telugu Which You Can Send To Your Loved Ones This New Year

Ugadi which will be celebrated on March 25, 2020, nationwide marks the New Year for the Hindus who belong to the state of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The festival is celebrated in the month of Chaitra. Ugadi is celebrated mostly in the month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar.

One of the prominent highlights of the festival is that it is marked with beautiful rangolis in households. The rangolis are also called as muggulu in Telugu. There is also a tradition of doing a decoration with mango leaves near the door which is termed as toran. Ugadi is also marked with several other auspicious activities.

Some of these activities are buying new clothes or other items for the house, giving charity to the needy, and visiting temples. In many households, Ugadi is also celebrated by preparing a dish called pachadi. The dish is a popular festive food which is usually prepared by combining all the basic flavours like sweet, sour and bitter. The Telugu and Kannada traditions have a custom that one must be welcoming to all the flavours when they mark the New Year. Ugadi is also observed as a beginning of an auspicious New Year by Hindus in other parts of the state.

Ugadi means the beginning of a new age

Ugadi is termed as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. In Karnataka, the festival is also known as Yugadi. The word Ugadi is derived from yug which means age and aid which means the beginning. The term overall signifies the beginning of a new age. It is also believed that after their early morning prayers, one should rub their body with oil on this day.

The houses are thoroughly cleaned and the entrances of the homes are decorated with rangoli or flowers. Mango leaves and coconuts are also considered extremely auspicious during the festival of Ugadi. In Karnataka, mango pickles and vobattu are prepared on the festival of Ugadi.

Most of the dishes on this day are prepared from tamarind, neem flowers, brown sugar, jaggery, and salt. The Sindhis also celebrate this day as Chethi Chand. On this auspicious day, here are some of the images in Telugu which you can forward it to your loved ones.

Images Credit: Pinterest