Ulta Beauty Black Friday 2019: Hours And Deals To Look Out For

Ulta Beauty pays homage to a plethora of beauty and skincare products. The company is extensively into makeup and beauty products. On Black Friday, which is the day after Thanksgiving, many brands hold massive sales. Like most, Ulta Beauty Black Friday 2019 sale is going on in full swing. Check out the hours and deals offered by Ulta Beauty on the Black Friday.

ALSO READ: Amazon Black Friday 2019: Best Deals And Promotions Offered By The Website

Ulta Beauty Black Friday hours

Ulta Beauty's Black Friday sale began on Thursday, November 29. The beauty product company announced that the sale for Black Friday began a day prior. They also revealed that the sale begins at 5 pm in store and 4 pm online. The Black Friday sale is valid across all stores of Ulta Beauty.

Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃 What takes up your largest piece of the pie? 😉🥧 #ultabeauty #thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/a8iCksx35T — Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) November 28, 2019

ALSO READ: Target Black Friday 2019: Check Out The Best Deals At Target Here

Ulta Beauty Black Friday deals

The Ulta Beauty Black Friday 2019 sale is a massive sale that offers some amazing deals like 50% off on selected products as well as Buy One Get One on products. Apart from the deals, there are also discounts on a few brands in particular. Ulta Beauty is providing mascara of a few brands like Tarte and Smashbox for $10 and the Ulta Beauty Collection at $14.99. The Morphe – Catch My Eye Brush Collection is worth $19 and the Anastasia Beverly Hills Palette vault is worth $49. They have discounts of 50 and 40% on many products. There is a whole section dedicated to products that are sole under $10 and under $20, exclusively for the Ulta Beauty Black Friday 2019.

ALSO READ: PS4 Black Friday Deals: Know About The Discounts On Your Favourite PlayStation

Netizens have flocked to the website in huge numbers. The traffic received by the website is extraordinary as people are asked to wait in a line for shopping online. Netizens have posted pictures saying that they couldn’t escape the queue even after shopping online.

ALSO READ: Walmart Black Friday 2019: 32GB IPad, Google Home & Other Best Deals And Discounts