Uttarayan: Here Are A Few Safety Tips You Should Keep In Mind While Celebrating

Uttarayan is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India. This festival is usually associated with kites and sweets. Majorly celebrating the state of Gujarat, the festival is celebrated with a lot of kites.

The celebration of Uttarayan starts as early as 5 am. People of all ages come out and fly kites. Here are a few tips for safe Uttarayan that you should follow.

Tips for safe Uttarayan:

Carry a plaster, ointment and first aid kit

The first things you need to carry while you go to celebrate Uttarayan, besides your kite, is safety equipment. As the thread used to fly has small particles of glass, use the plaster tapes to cover your fingers so that you can stop the thread from cutting your fingers.

In addition to this, carry an ointment that can stop any kind of burning sensation which may be caused by the thread on your hands. Carry a first-aid kit just in case it is required to keep a bottle of antiseptic lotion and a few spare bandages in case of emergency. Out of all the tips for safe Uttarayan, this is the most important.

Sunglasses and black clothes

As people go out to celebrate the festival as early as 5 am, it will be good if you wear black clothes. It will help you keep warm in the early morning winter chills. Also, carry sunglasses at all time as you will be looking at a kite that will be above your head and you do not want your harm your vision by looking to the sun.

Carry a sunblock and a moisturizer

As you will be spending your whole day in the sun and you do not want to get tanned, carry a good sunblock. You should also carry a moisturizer as the weather can get cold in the early hours your lips and skin can get dry and crack. Carrying a moisturizer will help reduce the chances of dry skin.

