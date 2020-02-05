Valentine's Day 2020: Flower Delivery Services In Delhi To Surprise Your Better-half

Valentine's Day 2020 is just around the corner. You must be planning to surprise your better half with loads of surprises and gourmet chocolates. However, it becomes difficult to plan if you are out of town. With all these hurdles you can still manage to plan an old school and romantic gesture for them. So, to lighten your shoulders, we have listed the best online flowers deliveries, if you stay in Delhi.

Winni

Winni is an online gift delivery shop. They also offer same-day delivery. Winni's specialisation resides in cakes and flowers delivery across India. If you are a new user, Winni also offers an exclusive 10 per cent discount on your first order. You can choose among roses, exotic flowers, mixed flowers and add teddy bears, cakes and chocolates for a bountiful surprise.

My Flower Tree

My Flower Tree is an online flower delivery organisation. They also offer other options to combine with your flowers. For instance, you can also purchase chocolates and cakes. My Flower Tree also serves with personalised hampers and goodies in their Valentine's day special edition.

Flowers Hunt

Flowers Hunt offers a wide range of flowers, available to be delivered on the same day. They categorise themselves into Delux products, birthday, anniversary gifts, exotic flowers. They are also offering some special combos for Valentine's week.

IGP.com

They have various gift options that are available for same-day delivery. Starting at ₹395, you might find vibrant flowers with mind-blowing presentations to offer your better half. If confused, you can choose a large hamper to gift your partner.

Flower Aura

Flower Aura offers the same day and midnight delivery in Delhi. They supply a wide range of roses, tulips, gerberas, orchids and mixed flowers. You can also choose from a host of exotic flowers and attach greeting cards, or chocolates with a gift. Furthermore, a truffle cake goes a long way with this.

