Valentine's Day 2020 Wardrobe Ideas | Take Inspiration From Bollywood Celebs

Valentine's Day 2020 is just one day away. For all those who have planned a high-end party with their partners but not yet finalised their dresses yet, here is an inspiration from Bollywood celebrities' closet. Assemble this, and one is date-ready for a dressy Valentine's Day 2020 evening.

Janhvi Kapoor's feathery white dress

While red is colour for Valentine's Day, here is a chance to do something different. One can surprise their date for the night looking ethereal in Janhvi Kapoor's ballerina-like outfit. Janhvi's white mini dress has feather details all over with a silver belt adding some sheen to it. This dress is perfect for someone hoping to stand out from the crowd of Valentine's Day 2020.

Alia Bhatt's silver shoes

Alia Bhatt's shimmery silver shoes are a perfect match for Janhvi Kapoor's feathery white dress. It is a pair of silver peep-toe sandals. Although Alia had paired this with a silver dress going for a glitz and glam look, it would look gorgeous with Janhvi's dress. Thus the basic attire for Valentine's day 2020 is complete.

Tara Sutaria's nude makeup

With such a glam dress and sparkly shoes, one needs to keep the makeup subtle yet glamorous. And what better inspiration than the new actor on the block, Tara Sutaria. Mostly seen wearing nude makeups, the actor still manages to look as glamorous and gorgeous like any Bollywood diva. One can go for this makeup of Tara which also a very old-school charm giving it her a very vintage look. Coupled with Janhvi Kapoor's white feather dress and Alia Bhatt's silver shoes, Tara Sutaria's makeup is the perfect completion to this classy look.

Sara Ali Khan's hairstyle

With Janhvi Kapoor's dress, Alia Bhatt's silver shoes and Tara Sutaria's makeup, Sara Ali Khan's hairstyle is what someone should go for. The sleek pulled-back open hairstyle will give a fierce look to the otherwise mellowed and soft look of the whole Valentine's Day 2020 outfit. The hairstyle is also an example of high fashion and will definitely take the glam quotient a notch higher.

Sonam Kapoor's diamond studs

Accessories are required to complete any outfit. And this is where Sonam Kapoor's diamond studs come into play. They not only complete Valentine's Day 2020 look but also adds glamour to the look. If one has multiple piercings on their ears, then they can also layer it up. Hence, couple with Janhvi Kapoor's white feather dress, Alia Bhatt's silver shoes, Tara Sutaria's makeup and Sara Ali Khan's hairstyle, Sonam Kapoor's earrings are the perfect accessory to opt for.

Image source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram, Tara Sutaria Instagram, Sara Ali Khan Instagram, Sonam Kapoor Instagram