Valentine's Day 2020 Wishes For Those Struggling With Words To Express Their Love

Festivals

With the day of love just around the corner, here are some wishes for Valentine's Day 2020 for those who wish their partners. Read on to more about these.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
valentines day 2020

The season of love is here with Valentine's Day being just around the corner. This 'Day of Love' is celebrated on February 14 every year. However, the festivities of love start a week ahead of the main day. Valentine's Day 2020 actually starts with Rose Day on February 7, Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, Kiss Day on February 13 and finally, Valentine's Day on February 14. 

While many people only wish their loved ones, they struggle with expressing their feelings in words. However, they can find many wishes online which might help them with this task. One can either copy it or try to frame something with these wishes as their inspiration. 

Here are some Valentine's Day 2020 wishes

A post shared by Poho Flowers (@pohoflowers) on

A post shared by Monique v.d. Vlist Artdirector (@happymakersblog) on

Published:
COMMENT
