Valentine's Day 2020 Wishes For Those Struggling With Words To Express Their Love

The season of love is here with Valentine's Day being just around the corner. This 'Day of Love' is celebrated on February 14 every year. However, the festivities of love start a week ahead of the main day. Valentine's Day 2020 actually starts with Rose Day on February 7, Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, Kiss Day on February 13 and finally, Valentine's Day on February 14.

While many people only wish their loved ones, they struggle with expressing their feelings in words. However, they can find many wishes online which might help them with this task. One can either copy it or try to frame something with these wishes as their inspiration.

Here are some Valentine's Day 2020 wishes

Roses are red, Lions are blue, let’s make it to the Super Bowl next year, maybe win a round or two #valentinesdaywishes🌹🦁🏈🏆@MitchVickery210 pic.twitter.com/6TOU7sK8c4 — Hannah Wilson (@HannahWilson22) February 15, 2018

I love you with every pizza my heart! Happy love day from the RegalCare at Torrington family! #ValentinesDayWishes pic.twitter.com/jBd9etLlIX — RegalCare Torrington (@rcaretorrington) February 14, 2018

