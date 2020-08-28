Vamana Jayanti 2020 Meaning, Significance, & How It Is Celebrated?

Vamana Jayanti is observed every year on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month, the day is also known as Vaman Dwadashi. This year Vamana Jayanti will be celebrated on August 29. It is believed that Lord Vishnu's avatar aka incarnation, Lord Vamana was born on this day under the Shravan Nakshatra.

According to the legends, all of it started when Asuras lost a battle against Devas. Bali, who was the king of Asuras who was unconscious and later woke up due to the life-saving herb Sanjeevani, decided to perform austerity and become powerful than the Devas. When Indra Deva came to know about his intentions that Bali wants to conquer heaven by completing his 100 yagnas, Indra Deva sought Lord Vishnu's help.

Lord Vishnu decided to help Indra dev and incarnate as Vamana. Thereafter, Sage Kashyap asked wife Aditi to observe Payo fast so that they could be blessed with a son. Later, on the Shukla paksha of the Bhadrapada month, BVamana was born. After he grew up, he went to see King Bali on the day of his 100th Ashwamedh Yagna.

King Bali asked the Brahmachari Vamana to ask for anything he wants. Vamana asked for three paces of land that he could measure with his own feet. Since king Bali could not deny a Brahmin's wish, Vamana took the first step and captured the whole earth under his one foot, he took the second step and covered the heaven. Vamana asked where should he keep his third step to which Bali offered his head and thus Bali was defeated.

Vamana Jayanti 2020 meaning & the legends

Lord Vamana was born under the Shravan Nakshatra on this day so Vamana Dwadashi is celebrated as Lord Vamana's birthday or Vamana Jayanti. It is also said that Lord Vamana was born as the dwarf son of Sage Kashyapa and Mother Aditi. The key goal of his birth was to cease the era of King Bali and to spread the knowledge of Dharma. Vamana Dwadashi is regarded to be an auspicious day and is considered as extremely holy for the followers of Lord Vishnu. It is said that devotees who worship Lord Vamana on this day are freed from sufferings in life.

Vamana Jayanti 2020 significance

Lord Vamana is considered as one of the manifestations of Lord Vishnu and is said to be his fifth avatar. The Indian mythological books like Shrimudagvad Purana and Vishnu Purana have described the Vamana incarnation of Lord Vishnu in great detail. It describes the glory of Lord Vamana. As per the scholars, Vamana was born to defeat Bali, the king of Asuras. To protect the Devas from the Asuras, Lord Vishnu decided to incarnate as Lord Vamana. He took birth from the womb of Aditi, wife of Sage Kashyap on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month according to the Hindu calendar.

Vamana Jayanti 2020 celebrations

To observe this day, devotees spend their time in prayers and fasting and following the rituals prescribed in the holy handbooks to please Lord Maha Vishnu and his fifth avatar. In the evening, the devotees also listen to Vamana Katha and Vishnu Sahastranaam along with the family members and distribute prasad among everyone.

