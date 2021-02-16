Vasant Panchami Wishes In Hindi To Share With Your Loved Ones

The festival of Vasant Panchami is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. Also known as Saraswati Puja, this festival is celebrated every year on Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magh Month. According to a report in Drik Panchang, Vasant Panchami 2021 will be celebrated on February 16. The month of February falls in the Spring season, a lot of other major festivals fall in the month of February and March too. Here are some Vasant Panchami wishes in Hindi and quotes to share with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

Vasant Panchami Wishes in Hindi

उड़े पतंग आसमान में सबकी निराली, पीली, लाल, हरी, नीली और काली, आओ मिलकर हम सब वसंत मनाएं, द्वार पर अपने रंगीली रंगोली सजाएं। बसंत पंचमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

किताबों का साथ हो, पेन पर हाथ हो, कोपिया आपके पास हो, पढाई दिन रात हो, जिंदगी के हर इम्तिहान में आप पास हो। बसंत पंचमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

हे वीणा पुस्तक धारिणी देवी! आप ललित कलाओं से युक्त तथा प्रकाश स्वरूपा हैं हे कुन्ठा रूपी विष को दूर करने वाली देवी! आपके चरण कमलों में मेरी आस्था रहे हे सरस्वती देवी! आपकी जय हो हम सब आपके चरणों में प्रणाम करते हैं

सरसों के पीले-पीले फूल खिले, बरसे रंग पीला आसमान से, सबके जीवन में महके सुगंध, आपको बसंत पंचम की बधाई बसंत पंचमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

वीणा लेकर हाथ में, सरस्वती हो आपके साथ में, मिले मां का आशीर्वाद आपको, हर दिन, हर वार, हो मुबारक आपको बसंत पंचमी का त्यौहार। बसंत पंचमी की शुभकामनाएं

मौसम की नजाकत है, हसरतों ने पुकारा है, कैसे कहे की कितना याद करते है, यह संदेश उसी याद का एक इशारा है। बसंत पंचमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

Happy Vasant Panchami wishes 2021

May Goddess Saraswati shower you with peace, happiness, wealth and good health on the auspicious day of Vasant Panchami.

Here's wishing you and your family on Basant Panchami. May you be showered with the best of all that you have hoped for.

Maa Saraswati ka aashirward aap par sada bana rahe. Aapko Vasant Panchami ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

May you be showered with Goddess Saraswati's choicest blessings on Basant Panchami. A very blissful Basant Panchami to you and your loved ones.

Aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Basant Panchami ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

