Pradosh Vrat Images That You Can Send To Your Friends And Family On The Occasion

There are several festivals in India, which the devotees celebrate by holding a fast. One of the fast held by Lord Shiva's devotees is Pradosh Vrat. Pradosh Vrat is observed every 13th day of the lunar fortnight according to the Hindu calendar. Pradosh Vrat this month Pradosh Vrat is observed on May 19, 2020.
The Pradosh that occurs on Monday is called Soma Pradosham, named Bhoum Pradosham on Tuesday and called Shani Pradosham on Saturday. Bhoum Pradosh, the one that is due tomorrow, is helpful to those who want to be rescued from health problems or those who are suffering and sick.
Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month for every Trayodashi, i.e. Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Trayodashi Paksha. This fast is being held by Lord Shiva 's devoted worshippers to receive his blessing. Those who fast on Pradosh Vrat must bear in mind that this vrat is practised during the Sandhyakaal, i.e. the twilight evening.
This fast is of immense importance if you are a worshiper of Lord Shiva, as it is believed that those who hold a vrat with the utmost dedication to Pradosh, Shiva frees them from all their worries and sorrows. Here’s taking a look at a few images that you can send to your loved ones on this day.
According to reports, there are different legends associated with the Pradosh Vrat. One of the commonly known legends states that Pradosh Vrat is performed on the day that Lord Shiva relieved the Devas and others from the wrath of the demons. It is believed that Devas and other deities approached Shiva to seek relief from the Asuras, and Shiva helped them by killing the Danavas and Daityas.
