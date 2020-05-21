Vat Savitri Vrat Wishes In Hindi To Forward To Your Friends, Family & Close Ones

Quick links:
Vat Savitri Vrat, also called the Vat Purnima Vrat, will be celebrated on May 22, 2020. It is an important fast for women of the Hindu society. They observe a full day fast for their husbands and pray for their long and healthy life.
It is believed that a woman who observes this fast for her husband gets married to the same husband she is married to, in her next life and for seven more lives after that. Vat Savitri is dedicated to Savitri who saved her husband Satyavan, from the God of Death, Yamraj himself. Here are a few Whatsapp wishes to share with your friends and close ones, on Vat Savitri.
Source: The Nift diaries/Instagram
Vat Savitri is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, Bihar and Haryana. Vat Savitri is observed twice a year according to Hindu lunar calendars. As a part of the celebration, women tie a sacred thread around the Banyan tree and listen to the story of Savitri’s bravery. According to the Hindu mythology, Savitri got back her husband Satyavachan under the Banyan tree from the god of death, Yamraj himself.
Also Read: Jamat Ul Vida Wishes In Hindi To Share With Your Friends And Family
Also Read: National Anti Terrorism Day Images To Share On Social Media
Also Read: Jamat Ul Vida Images To Send Your Loved Ones And Family On The Holy Day
Also Read: Apara Ekadashi Images That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends On This Occasion