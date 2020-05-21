Vat Savitri Vrat Wishes In Hindi To Forward To Your Friends, Family & Close Ones

Vat Savitri Vrat, also called the Vat Purnima Vrat, will be celebrated on May 22, 2020. It is an important fast for women of the Hindu society. They observe a full day fast for their husbands and pray for their long and healthy life.

It is believed that a woman who observes this fast for her husband gets married to the same husband she is married to, in her next life and for seven more lives after that. Vat Savitri is dedicated to Savitri who saved her husband Satyavan, from the God of Death, Yamraj himself. Here are a few Whatsapp wishes to share with your friends and close ones, on Vat Savitri.

Vat Savitri wishes in Hindi

Source: The Nift diaries/Instagram

à¤¹à¥ˆà¤ªà¥à¤ªà¥€ à¤µà¤Ÿ à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ 2020

à¤µà¤Ÿ à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚

à¤¹à¥ˆà¤ªà¥à¤ªà¥€ à¤µà¤Ÿ à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤µà¥à¤°à¤¤

à¤µà¤Ÿ à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤µà¥à¤°à¤¤ à¤•à¥€ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ˆ

à¤µà¤Ÿ à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ˆ

à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥‚à¤° à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤²à¤‚à¤¬à¥€ à¤‰à¤®à¥à¤° à¤•à¥€ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤“à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¥€ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤®à¤‚à¤—à¤² à¤¸à¥‚à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤µà¤šà¤¨ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤”à¤° à¤‡à¤¸ à¤°à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤¤à¥‡ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¬à¤¾à¤‚à¤§à¤•à¤° à¤°à¤–à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ. à¤µà¤Ÿ à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤ªà¥‚à¤œà¤¾ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚!

Here are some Hindi messages you could share with your family and friends to wish them on this auspicious day

Ashirwad Bado Ka, Pyaar Pati ka, Duaen sabki Karuna maa ki, Vat Savitri ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Aaj Mujhe Aapka Khaas Intezaar Hai, Ye Din Hai Vat Purnima Ka. Apki Lambi Umra Ki Mujhe Darkaar Hai, Jaldi Aana, Yakin Karna Apke Liye. Vat Savitri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Laxmi Puja Khushio ka Ujalo ka Laxmi Puja, Aapki Jindagi khushio se bhari ho, Duniya ujalo se roshan ho, ghar par Maa Kali ka Aagman ho… Happy Laxmi Puja Vat Savitri Puja

Sabko Vat Savitri vrat ki dher dher badhaiyan

Vat Savitri is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, Bihar and Haryana. Vat Savitri is observed twice a year according to Hindu lunar calendars. As a part of the celebration, women tie a sacred thread around the Banyan tree and listen to the story of Savitri’s bravery. According to the Hindu mythology, Savitri got back her husband Satyavachan under the Banyan tree from the god of death, Yamraj himself.

