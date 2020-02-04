Venice Carnival 2020: Everything You Need To Know About The Event

The Venice Carnival has been around since the 13th century. The festival since that has been working as a great catalyst for the tourism industry and it also gives a fresh start to the celebration. The Venice Carnival stretches for approximately two weeks with various events that are free of cost and are open for the public.

Venice Carnival 2020 Dates

Here is all the information you need for the Venice Carnival dates for the year 2020. The Venice Carnival 2020 will commence from February 8, 2020, and will conclude on February 25, 2020. The festival lasts for a total of 18 days approximately.

Venice Carnival 2020 Events and Highlights

Venetian Mask Competition

The Venice Carnival is dedicated to masks and the Mask Festival is held every day. All the participants get to parade on the streets and also on the stage. However, know if visitors are travelling with kids, there are different slots for the kids.

Ice Skating

Venice may not experience snowfall but the ice skating event held during the Venice Carnival is much possible and something unique. The event is held between 11 am to 9 pm and participants can hire the skates on rent if they don't wish to buy the skates. The place is open for all age groups.

Grand Masquerade Balls

The masquerade, whether it be the parties or the balls are an essence of the Venice Carnival. There are various themes that are organised where participants can flaunt their costumes at the festival. Live performances, concerts and delicious food are just a few highlights of the event.

Classical Concert

If you are a fan of classical music, then you must experience this event at the Venice Carnival 2020. Visitors will get an insight into the Venetian world of music through the outstanding performance of musicians. The concert will definitely impress the connoisseurs of classical music.

Masquerade Pub Crawl

This is an ideal event for those who want to get an insight into the nightlife of Venice. Visitors will get to experience an amazing bar-hopping experience. Visitors can opt for tours that are guided from Ca’ Rezzonico Museum, which commence at 5:30 pm. However, advance booking is necessary. Since the event is for those above 18 years of age, it is advised to carry ID along.

