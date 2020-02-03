Ramtek Temple To Balaji Mandir Temple: Famous Pilgrimage Places In Nagpur

Nagpur is filled with forests, forts and temples. The state is known for its rich cultural heritage and several tourist destinations. Nagpur also has some of the holiest shrines and several other pilgrims in India. Here are a few pilgrimage places in Nagpur you must check out:

Ramtek Temple

It is believed that this was the place where Lord Rama took a vow to relieve everyone from the demons. Ramtek is not only acclaimed for its spiritual value but also for its architectural designs. The temple is believed to be built by the King of Nagpur, Apart from this, there is the Kalidasa festival, where one gets to witness live performances of music and dance.

Balaji Mandir Temple

This is one of the major spiritual attractions in Nagpur. Located atop the stunning Seminary Hills, the shrine is dedicated to Lord Balaji. It is also one of the most famous cultural hubs in Nagpur. The temple organises various spiritual and cultural activities that attract tourists across far and nearby.

Markanda

The temple is believed to be built in the 8th Century and is located in the Markandadeo village in Nagpur. The surroundings and architecture of the temple not only attract religious people but also tourists across India. Furthermore, the town is famous for its cuisines, art museums, and the 'Shiva Linga'.

Swaminarayan Temple

It is believed that the founder of Swaminarayan Sampraday established such temples as a part of his philosophy of theism. One of the most important features of the temple is the architecture. The images carved in the temple depict Lord Krishna.

Shree Ganesh Mandir Tekdi

This is one of the famous pilgrimage places in Nagpur. 'Mandir' means temple and 'Tekdi' means the top. Since people have to walk up the hill to approach the temple, the name is given Mandir Tekdi. This is one of the most frequently visited Ganesh temples in Nagpur.

