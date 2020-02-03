Top Pilgrimage Places In Kerala That You Must Visit; Read Full List

Kerala is considered to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. There are also several pilgrimage places in Kerala that are very famous among the pilgrims. Here's a list of some of the most spiritually significant places in Kerala one must visit.

Pilgrimage Holiday Destinations in Kerala

Annamalai Temple, Idukki

Located in Karikodu in Idukki, Annamalai Temple is one of the famous temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is built in the Chola style of architecture and it has a window with nine lattices that points the nine planets. The nearest railway station is Kottayam, the distance is approximately 60 km.

ALSO READ | Best Picnic Spots Near Nagpur For An Exciting Weekend Getaway

Sabarimala

Situated on the Western Ghats, this is yet another one of the famous pilgrimage places in Kerala. The temple is dedicated to Sree Ayyappa. Mandalapooja and Makaravilakku are the two prominent events of the pilgrim season. The nearest railway station is Chengannur which is approximately 53 km away.

ALSO READ | Alleppey To Goa, Hit These Tropical Destinations For Soaking Up Some Sun During The Winter

Guruvayoor

It is believed to be home to the historic Sree Krishna Temple. Guruvayoor is among the most popular pilgrimage places in Kerala and the entire country. The architectural style of the temple is a beautiful representation of the history related to the place. Guruvayoor is the nearest railway station.

ALSO READ | 4 Best Idukki Homestays You Must Check Out For A Memorable Vacation In 2020

Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Located in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala is the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Visitors can get witness the beautiful blend of Dravidian styles of architecture. It is believed to be one of the world's richest temples. Thiruvananthapuram Central is the nearest railway station, which is approximately 1 km away.

ALSO READ | Embark On These Day Trips From Chennai For Great Weekend Getaways

Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Temple

Built in the Kerala architectural style, Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna. Apart from the architectural style, the temple is widely famous for Pal Payasam; it is a daily offering of delicious porridge. The temple is noted for the performance of Pallipaana which is performed every 12 years by sorcerers. Ambalapuzha is the nearest railway station, which is located approximately 2 km away.