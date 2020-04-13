Vishu Kani 2020 | History, Significance And Everything Else You Need To Know About It

The Vishu Kani festival is celebrated in the state of Kerala. Vishu Kani 2020 marks the beginning of Zodiac New Year. It is referred to as Vishu only in the state of Kerala, but the festival is celebrated with vigour in all parts of the country. Vishu Kani 2020 is called as Bihu in Assam, Baisakhi in Punjab and Poila Boishakh in Bengal.

Significance of Vishu Kani 2020

Vishu Kani 2020 festival holds special significance for Malayali people. According to astrology, as the sun enters Ashwini nakshatra, the zodiac changes marking the new year. Vishu Kani festival marks the first day of the new astronomical year and therefore, Lord Vishnu and his avatar of Lord Krishna are worshipped on this day as Lord Vishnu is considered as the god of time. It is also believed that Lord Vishnu’s avatar Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura on this day. That is why Lord Krishna’s is worshipped on this day.

On this day the most significant event is Vishukkani. The Malayalam word ‘Kani’ literally means ‘that which is seen first’. Therefore, Vishukkani means ‘that which is seen first on Vishu’. This is believed to bring luck for the upcoming ear. The Vishukkanni is prepared by decorating different items like rice, golden lemon, golden cucumber, coconut cut open, jack fruit, kanmashi kajal, betel leaves, golden yellow Konna flowers, an oil lamp, coins and currency notes and an image of Lord Vishnu.

Vishu Kani festival is celebrated in a lot of temples early in the morning. Different types of delicacies are also prepared at home to celebrate the Vishu Kani festival. Family members and children wear new clothes and also burst firecrackers on the occasion of Vishu Kani festival. It also mark the beginning of the Kharrif season.