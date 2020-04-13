Ranveer Singh To Play The Iconic Character Of 'Shahenshah' In The Remake?

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s film Shahenshah is one of the most important movies of his career over the years. Amitabh Bachchan is known as Shahenshah of Bollywood because of this film.

Recently, several media reports suggested that the 1988 movie is all set to get a modern remake. The original film which starred Amitabh Bachchan was a huge hit. According to media reports, it is also learnt that this time it will be Ranveer Singh who will be stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan for the remake of Shahenshah.

According to the reports, Tinnu Anand who directed the original Shahenshah will be coming on board as the director of this remake. The report also stated that the director Tinnu Anand has no idea about when the film will go on floors, but he wishes to start the project once the Coronavirus pandemic situation becomes normal.

If the reports are to be believed, Tinnnu Anand wishes to cast Ranveer Singh as the lead in the movie. However, he has not made any revelation about the casting. The report further stated that many people approached Tinnnu Anand for the rights of Shahenshah which in turn led him to take the project.

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movie ’83. The film’s release has been postponed because of the current situation of Coronavirus pandemic. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. The sports drama is based on India’s memorable Cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev. The film also features many talented actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles, among others. The film also sees Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

