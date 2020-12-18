Vivah Panchami 2020: Know Muhurat Time, Puja Vidhi And Its Importance

Vivah Panchami takes place on the Panchami Tithi, which is the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the Margashirsha. Hindus celebrate this day with a lot of zest and enthusiasm with their family members and other acquaintances. According to the Hindus belief, Lord Rama and Goddess Sita tied the knot on this day. So, devotees rejoice and celebrate Vivah Panchami as their wedding anniversary every year. We have mentioned everything about the Vivah Panchami Muhurat Time 2020, Puja Vidhi, and importance, among other things, that you must check out right away:

Vivah Panchami 2020: Muhurat Time, Puja Vidhi and importance

Vivah Panchami 2020 holds a lot of significance for people following Hinduism. On this day, devotees celebrate the wedding anniversary of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita by singing Bhajans and offering Prasad. Moreover, they decorate the temples across the country and Nepal to mark the occasion and organise events and functions for people to attend. While married women dedicate Vivah Panchami 2020 for long married life, unmarried girls pray for good husbands during Puja.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Vivah Panchami happens every year during the December month. This time, the auspicious occasion of Vivah Panchami 2020 will take place on December 19, 2020, Saturday. Here are further details about Vivah Panchami Muhurat Time 2020 that you must check out:

Vivah Panchami Muhurat Time 2020

As per Newsd.in, Vivah Panchami Muhurat Time 2020 will begin at 2: 22 pm on December 18, 2020, Friday. It will end at 2:14 pm on December 19, 2020, Saturday. Before proceeding to Vivah Panchami importance, know more about Vivah Panchami Puja Vidhi 2020 below:

Vivah Panchami Puja Vidhi 2020

Devotees have to wake up in the morning on Vivah Panchami 2020. They can take bathe and don new clothes before worshipping to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

They have to meditate about God and establish their statue.

People also need to offer yellow clothes to Lord Rama and red to Goddess Sita.

After which, they apply Tilak and Dhup to begin worship with rituals and red the Bal Kand.

Vivah Panchami importance

While other parts of India celebrate Vivah Panchami 2020 with zest, Ayodhya observes grand events. As per the myth, King Janak wanted his daughter to marry the blessed one, before conducting a Swayamvar. The king got disappointed by others who failed the test. However, Lord Rama managed to ace it, finding the husband for his daughter Sita. They organised a formal wedding ceremony for the duo.

(Photo: Shutterstock)