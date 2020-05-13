Vrishabha Sankranti 2020: History, Significance And How The Festival Is Celebrated

Vrishabha Sankranti marks the beginning of the second month of Jyeshtha, according to the Hindu calendar. It also marks the transition of the Sun from the zodiac sign of Aries to that of the Taurus. The term ‘Vrishabha’ means bull, known as Nandi, who is considered as the vehicle of Lord Shiva. Since cows are worshipped amongst the Hindu devotees, it is considered auspicious to gift cows on this day. This year, the Vrishabha Sankranti will fall on May 14, 2020.

Vrisahbha Sankranti | History, Significance and Celebration

History and Significance of Vrishabha Sankranti

According to the Vedic Astrology, Sankranti is personified of being approximately 432 km long and wide. Hindu Devotees would take dips in the holy river and perform shradh rituals and also offer some form of charity. Vrishabha Sankranti is also an auspicious day to perform charitable activities. However, there is a specific time or shubh muhurta for observing Sankrant related activities.

On this auspicious day of Vrishabha Sankranti 2020, Godan is observed. Godan is the practice of donating holy cows to respected Brahmins and it is considered fortunate. There used to be special arrangements made in the temple, back then. Devotees would also visit Lord Vishnu temple to seek wisdom to be able to differentiate between the good and the evil.

Rituals to follow on Vrishabha Sankranti

Devotees practice of donating the holy cow to a respected Brahmin.

Some devotees also observe fast on this day. They rise before the sunrise and take a bath. After offering their prayers to Lord Shiva, they prepare a bhog which is distributed and eaten among family members. During the night, the fast observer is supposed to sleep on the floor.

Some devotees can also visit the Lord Vishnu temple. However, due to the closure of temples because of the Covid-19 lockdown, devotees can offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu at home.

On this day, Vrishabha Sankranti, people also perform Pitra Tarpan which is a way to offer prayers to their dead ancestors.

