Walgreens Christmas Eve Hours: What Time Does The Pharmacy Open And Close?

With Christmas, comes a lot of responsibility like decorating, cooking dinner, or prepping for the party. There are chances you may forget about another important part of the holiday which is shopping. So when it comes to buying last-minute Christmas gifts, you might be asking yourself, "Is Walgreens open on Christmas?" The answer is, yes it is open. If you are looking for gift ideas, Walgreens has stocking stuffers, gift cards, and other less expensive last-minute Christmas gifts. And also not to forget, the store is also great for picking up any important ingredients you forgot to grab for your Christmas dinner.

Is Walgreens Open on Christmas eve?

While you might have surely not thought of going out on Christmas, you can never really plan everything down to the last detail. So if there is a holiday "emergency" it is very important to keep yourself up-to-date on which stores are open on Christmas. That why here we have done a bit of a work for you because who wants to spend Christmas driving around? So whether you are looking for something for the hostess, your parents, or your in-laws, Walgreens is sure to have a gift for everyone on your list.

Walgreens stores will keep stores open on Christmas Eve as well as Christmas Day to help consumers with last-minute Christmas shopping, as per the reports. There will be certain stores of Walgreens that will stay open until midnight through December 23. And almost all the stores will be open during regular hours on Christmas Eve, including pharmacies. The stores will be open from 9 AM until 5 PM On Christmas, non-24-hour stores will be open from 9 AM. until 6 PM, and pharmacies will be open at 24-hour stores.

In an interview with a media portal, the president of Walgreens said that they understand this is a busy and exciting time of the year for their customers. And they are constantly trying working round the clock to provide them with a unique and comprehensive shopping experience for all their holiday, health and daily living needs. They have more than 8,00 locations nationwide, Walgreens offers an extensive array of merchandise making it a perfect one-stop-shop for holiday gifts.

