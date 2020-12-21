Wedding Dates In May 2021: Auspicious Wedding Dates To Consider In The Upcoming Year

Many weddings in India have been scheduled for 2021 as the pandemic put most celebrations on hold around the world. People have been postponing their weddings for next year, as most of them wish to have large gatherings to mark the special day. With the COVID-19 vaccine on way, 2021 is expected to be a better year which would, probably, also allow Indians to return to their ‘big fat wedding’ culture. As citizens, around the country, keep their hopes high for the year 2021, here is a look at the Shubh Muhurat days in May 2021, which will serve as the right date for your big wedding.

Wedding Dates in May 2021

Wedding dates and celebrations have been a major topic of discussion this year. Wedding dates 2021 have been on high demand and the official summer wedding season is expected to start in April 2021. According to the dates released by the online portal, festivalsdatetime.com, the first May Muhurat falls on May 7, 2021, and the last auspicious day of this month has been declared on May 30, 2021. Here is a look at all the special wedding dates in May 2021.

May 7, 2021 –Friday

May 8, 2021 –Saturday

May 9, 2021 –Sunday

May 14, 2021 –Friday

May 21, 2021 –Friday

May 23, 2021 –Sunday

May 24, 2021 –Monday

May 26, 2021 –Wednesday

May 28, 2021 –Friday

May 29, 2021 –Saturday

May 30, 2021 –Sunday

The subsequent months of June and July will also have a few auspicious Shubh Muhurats which will be the perfect time to have your grand wedding. This would also be the right time to have destination weddings as most places around the country, would have a non-extreme and pleasant weather condition. Here is a list of dates that you can mark in your calendar for a June-July wedding.

Wedding Dates 2021- June

June 3, 2021 -Thursday

June 4, 2021 -Friday

June 5, 2021 -Saturday

June 16, 2021 -Wednesday

June 19, 2021 -Saturday

June 20, 2021 -Sunday

June 22, 2021 -Tuesday

June 23, 2021 -Wednesday

June 24, 2021 -Thursday

Wedding Dates 2021- July

July 1, 2021 -Friday

July 2, 2021 -Friday

July 7, 2021 -Wednesday

July 13, 2021 -Tuesday

July 15, 2021 –Thursday

