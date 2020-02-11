What Day Is After Promise Day? All You Need To Know About Hug Day

Valentine’s Day, also called St. Valentine’s Day, (February 14) is when lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts. The day has its origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. However, before Valentine's Day, there are a few days which is a build-up for the romantic day. These days also celebrate love, affection and other things. Valentine's Day is celebrated all over the world. You can celebrate this day with your partner.

February 12 - Hug Day

This day celebrates cuddles. A warm and tight hug given by a person to their special someone is enough to celebrate Hug Day. Hug Day, which is the sixth day of Valentine's Week, is celebrated every year on February 12. A hug is the simplest way of expressing love and affection. Do not forget to spread love and give hugs to those who need it. Hugs register a sense of love and comfort and release dopamine, which plays a major part in emotional responses. So spread love regardless of your relationship status.

Valentine's Week 2020 List

February 7 Rose Day

February 8 Propose Day

February 9 Chocolate Day

February 10 Teddy Day

February 11 Promise Day

February 12 Hug Day

February 13 Kiss Day

February 14 Valentine's Day

It is said that a hug can make you instantly happy! A hug is an emotional charge that triggers happy hormones. It also improves one's self-esteem and make a person feel less lonely and depressed and gives a feeling of being protected.

