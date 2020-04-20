Vegetarian Memes Based On Paneer That Every Indian Friend Will Relate To

Vegetarian memes to share with your friends amid this quarantine. Here is a look at paneer memes that you can send to your vegetarian friend.

vegetarian memes

Paneer is one of the most commonly used ingredients in Indian households. It is the one thing that has the potential to replace chicken in terms of nutrition as well as taste. If you are the only vegetarian in your friends’ group, you might get sent quite a few memes based on the lack of variety that vegetarians apparently have in their daily diet. Here is a list of a few of the hilarious vegetarian meal memes that are circulated in every friends’ group that has a person following a vegetarian diet. Take a look.

Vegetarian memes that are sent in every group which has that one vegetarian friend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabu (@prabufoods) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khandni_sarcastic (@khandani_sarcastic) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alpika Singh (@alpikaasingh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DelhiPie (@delhipie) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Méméz Ka Kházãnå (@memez_ka_khazana) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sarthak Sharma (@sarty_mcfly) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MEMERS OF PSIT (@memers_of_psit) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R.D.X.भाई (@yashswag22) on

A post shared by THE ADULT TROLLER (@kadaknaath) on

Image Courtesy: Unsplash

