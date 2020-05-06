While the world is scrambling to contain coronavirus outbreak, two flatmates from London are coping up with the lockdown at a spacious pub with fresh beer on tap. According to an international media outlet, Dom Townsend and Steve Pond live in an apartment above the pub, The Prince in north London.

While the pub, located in Stoke Newington, is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two cook barbecues on the roof when the weather allows as Dom is the pub’s assistant manager. While speaking to the media outlet, Dom said that he shifted the apartment above the pub before the lockdown began. He said that he and Steve have been encoring their one crazy gold course on the wooden floor and cooking.

Steve reportedly said that for him coronavirus outbreak was a major worry early on because he has an existing lung condition. He said that he had started to self-isolate a couple of weeks before, however, his doctors allowed him to go out sometimes. Steve also reportedly said that for him one of the lows was not serving locals, however, he considers Dom lucky as both of them got along pretty well and now they are close friends.

Dom and Steve are now looking forwards to seeing bar serve customers again after lockdown restrictions are lifted. Dom reportedly said that he would also like to have a big party once everything is back to normal. He added that he misses going out to eat and he missed his friends as well. However, he said that the lockdown made him realise that everything is ‘superficial stuff’ and now it doesn’t matter to him much. He also plans on meeting his friends, family and spend quality time with them once the world overcomes coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, the UK currently has more than 194,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 29,427 lives in the country. Despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, UK PM Boris Johnson expressed optimism and said that the rate at which the virus is spreading among people was below one which is the outcome of the general public’s adherence to the social distancing measures. The UK authorities also believe that the virus is almost contained and the government, in the future, could both relax and tighten measures.

