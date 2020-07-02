What Is Eat Your Beans Day 2020? All About Its Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

Quick links:
July 3 marks National Eat Your Beans Day. Are you wondering ‘What is Eat your beans day 2020?’ The National Eat Your Beans Day motivates people to include healthy beans in their daily diet. Further, this day is meant to celebrate the various types of beans.
The National Eat Your Beans Day is majorly celebrated in the United States of America as Americans mostly include non-vegetarian sources of protein in their diet. This day not only celebrates the various kinds of beans but also creates awareness about the importance of beans in our daily diet. However, the history of the day and the founder is not commonly known. The history of beans goes six thousand years back when beans were first cultivated by ancient human civilizations. This makes beans one of the oldest cultivated plants. The Egyptians seem to have a special interest in beans for they often buried beans with their dead in the past. Although there are about 4000 varieties of beans in this world, only a fraction of these are used for consumption.
ALSO READ: ‘Happy Dance’: Video Of Puffer Fish Relishing Its Food Leaves Netizens In Awe
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor's 'Then & Now' Pic Proves Their Love For Food Is Eternal
National Eat Your Beans Day is not just a celebration but also an important step towards building a healthy lifestyle. It is extremely important to include beans in one’s diet for they have a lot of health benefits. Some of the health benefits are listed below:
ALSO READ: Cooking Quiz: Do You Know All Food Hacks To Be Masterchef In Kitchen? Find Out
ALSO READ: Video: Toddler Thanks Mom Every Time She Gives Him Food, Netizens All Hearts