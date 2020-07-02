What Is Eat Your Beans Day 2020? All About Its Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

July 3 marks National Eat Your Beans Day. Are you wondering ‘What is Eat your beans day 2020?’ The National Eat Your Beans Day motivates people to include healthy beans in their daily diet. Further, this day is meant to celebrate the various types of beans.

National Eat Your Beans Day meaning and history:

The National Eat Your Beans Day is majorly celebrated in the United States of America as Americans mostly include non-vegetarian sources of protein in their diet. This day not only celebrates the various kinds of beans but also creates awareness about the importance of beans in our daily diet. However, the history of the day and the founder is not commonly known. The history of beans goes six thousand years back when beans were first cultivated by ancient human civilizations. This makes beans one of the oldest cultivated plants. The Egyptians seem to have a special interest in beans for they often buried beans with their dead in the past. Although there are about 4000 varieties of beans in this world, only a fraction of these are used for consumption.

ALSO READ: ‘Happy Dance’: Video Of Puffer Fish Relishing Its Food Leaves Netizens In Awe

How to celebrate Eat Your Beans Day 2020?

Are you wondering ’how to celebrate Eat Your Beans Day 2020?’ Here are some ways to celebrate National Eat Your Beans Day:

Experiment with some new delicious bean recipes.

Grow your very own organic beans by turning to home-gardening.

Try to educate yourself about the various types of beans and their benefits.

Spread awareness about the importance of consuming beans by sharing them with your friends and family.

Share your bean story on social media with the hashtag #NationalEatYourBeanDay.

Make sure to inculcate the habit of eating beans regularly.

Finally, dig into a big bowl of your favourite beans!

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor's 'Then & Now' Pic Proves Their Love For Food Is Eternal

Eat your beans day significance:

National Eat Your Beans Day is not just a celebration but also an important step towards building a healthy lifestyle. It is extremely important to include beans in one’s diet for they have a lot of health benefits. Some of the health benefits are listed below:

Beans contain amino acids, making them a huge source of protein.

Beans contain folate, a nutrient that helps in the formation of red blood cells in our body.

Beans also contain antioxidants that help to strengthen our metabolism.

As per studies, those who consume beans regularly are less likely to have a heart attack.

Beans help to improve the body’s gut health.

ALSO READ: Cooking Quiz: Do You Know All Food Hacks To Be Masterchef In Kitchen? Find Out

So what are you waiting for? Find out your favourite bean recipe and dig into a bowl of beans now! Here’s wishing everyone a happy National Eat Your Beans Day 2020.

ALSO READ: Video: Toddler Thanks Mom Every Time She Gives Him Food, Netizens All Hearts

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock