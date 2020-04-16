What Is International Bat Appreciation Day And Why Is It Celebrated?

Quick links:
The population of bats has been depleting. Bats becoming extinct is a problem because they contribute to the ecosystem more than what people think. This is the reason why International Bat Appreciation Day is celebrated each year on April 17th. Read ahead to know more about its significance and history-
Bats are a very important part of our ecosystem. However, bats have a bad reputation among people because they’re always seen as ‘scary bloodsuckers that will spread diseases’. But, as per various scientific studies, it is very rare for bats to spread diseases and drink blood. Most of the species of bats rather prefer to eat fruits. Every year, April 17th is celebrated as 'Bat Appreciation Day'. The day aims towards reminding people about the importance of bats in today’s world. Its motive is also to show love towards these flying mammals.
