What Is International Bat Appreciation Day And Why Is It Celebrated?

The population of bats has been depleting. Bats becoming extinct is a problem because they contribute to the ecosystem more than what people think. This is the reason why International Bat Appreciation Day is celebrated each year on April 17th. Read ahead to know more about its significance and history-

What is International Bat Appreciation Day?

Bats are a very important part of our ecosystem. However, bats have a bad reputation among people because they’re always seen as ‘scary bloodsuckers that will spread diseases’. But, as per various scientific studies, it is very rare for bats to spread diseases and drink blood. Most of the species of bats rather prefer to eat fruits. Every year, April 17th is celebrated as 'Bat Appreciation Day'. The day aims towards reminding people about the importance of bats in today’s world. Its motive is also to show love towards these flying mammals.

Lesser known facts about bats

Some species of bats live up to 40 years.

Bats have an extreme sense of hearing and can even see in the dark.

Bats use echolocation to find food.

The ability to fly is what makes bats a unique mammal, as bats are the only mammals that are naturally capable of sustained and true flight.

There are over 1,200 different species of bats that have been discovered.

An estimated 48 species of bats make their home in the United States.

Bats are pollinators, along with bees and butterflies, and provide a vital link to our food supply.

Almost 40% of American bat species are in severe decline, with some already listed as endangered or threatened.

