What Is ‘Gamchha Challenge’ And Why Is It Trending? Answer Here

Several social media users are sharing pictures of themselves wrapped up in a colourful towel like cloth. In the pictures shared, their face until the ear and nose are covered in the towel. This is the new Gamchha Challenge, which is trending on Facebook and Instagram. So if you are curious and want to find out what is the Gamchha Challenge exactly, then read on!

What is the Gamchha Challenge?

With India under lockdown and several precautions being taken to flatten the curve of the coronavirus cases, the Gamchha challenge is a precautionary move. For it, several social media users covering their face with the towel like cloth. This comes after reports of a shortage of masks made rounds. The solution to this can be the Gamchha Challenge.

Gamchha Challenge meaning

Gamchha is the Hindi name for the towel or the cloth item that is used to cover the face. It is widely available in India. People are sharing the pictures of their faces covered with Gamchha on many social media accounts, mainly, Facebook.

You can also participate in the Gamchha Challenge

Click a picture with face covered with a towel. Share it on various social media accounts, especially WhatsApp and Facebook. Tag people to also participate. Share, share, share.

