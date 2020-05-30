What Is International Flight Attendant Day? Know Its Meaning And Significance

On International Flight Attendant Day, the dedication and efforts of the cabin crew (flights) are celebrated. Every year, the International Flight Attendant Day is celebrated on May 31. The day is reportedly also called as World Cabin Crew Appreciation Day in other countries. Here is all you need to know about the day and how the International Flight Attendant Day is celebrated.

International Flight Attendant Day meaning

Just like its name, the International Flight Attendant Day's meaning is as simple as celebrating the spirit and efforts of the flight attendants. International Flight Attendant Day is celebrated in different parts of the globe with different names, however, all of them are celebrated to honour flight attendants and hail their efforts and hard work. Reports have it that the International Flight Attendant Day celebration was first observed in 2015 in Canada. A Canadian union reportedly decided to honour and celebrate the spirit and hard work of flight attendants. Since then, the International Flight Attendant Day celebration has been hosted in different countries for several years now.

International Flight Attendant Day significance

Working as a flight attendant has transformed over the years, the job that once was considered a glamorous job has now reportedly become strenuous. Talking about a flight attendant's role, an airline owner in an old interview said that a flight attendant's role is critical in ensuring passenger comfort and safety, and they do an outstanding job. Reason of which, celebrating their efforts and hard work is important.

As a part of the International Flight Attendant Day celebration, several social media users take to the internet to wish and celebrate the spirit of the cabin crew. Reportedly, last year, a Canadian union invited over four hundred flight crew from across the world to Toronto, where they hosted a music concert. Held reportedly at Toronto's Opera House, and had a slew of musical performance by local artists. According to a media report, this year the International Flight Attendant Day will be celebrated on a small scale because of the pandemic. According to a media report, the pandemic has deeply impacted the airline industry.