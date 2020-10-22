Rebecca Cast 2020: Know Who Starred In This Horror-thriller Movie

Rebecca is a 2020 horror-thriller movie that released on Netflix. The film is based on a novel of the same name authored by Daphne du Maurier. The cast of Rebecca 2020 has delivered a stellar performance in the movie.

Rebecca revolves around a newly-wed couple who shift to the ancestral home of the husband. But the house is haunted by the memories of his first wife. How this causes problems between the couple and what horrors unfold further is something one will have to watch the movie for. If one was wondering about the cast of Rebecca 2020, read ahead to know more.

Here is everything about the cast of Netflix’s Rebecca

Lily James as Mrs de Winter

Lily James plays the character of Mrs de Winter in Rebecca. Rebecca is a naive 20-year old girl whose paths cross with a wealthy British businessman, Maxim de Winter. Eventually, she falls in love with him and marries him. She is his second wife. Lily James is also known for her role in the movie Cinderella.

Armie Hammer as Maxim de Winter

Armie Hammer plays the character of Maxim de Winter. He is a successful British businessman who falls in love with a young girl. He gets married twice in the movie. Maxim does not reveal the whole truth about his first wife, whose shadow still haunts the mansion, named as Manderley, they come to live in.

Kristin Scott Thomas as Mrs Denvers

Kristin Scott Thomas plays the role of Mrs Denvers in the 2020 movie Rebecca. She is the housekeeper of the Manderley. She does not accept the second wife of Maxim de Winter wholeheartedly. She believes that the first wife of Maxim still lives and breathes in the house. Kristin plays a dark and chilling character from the entire cast of Netflix's Rebecca.

Tom Goodman-Hill as Frank Crawley

Tom Goodman-Hill plays the character of Frank Crawley. He is the manager and businessman of the Manderley property. Tom has also starred in some other famous like The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and The Imitation Game.

Keeley Hawes as Beatrice

Keeley Hawes essays the character of Beatrice Lacy in the movie Rebecca. Beatrice is Maxim de Winter’s sister. Keeley Hawes is known for her roles in the book adaptations of Our Mutual Friend and Tripping The Velvet.

