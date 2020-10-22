Chinese Woman Takes 23 Relatives To Blind Date, Man Bails On Bill And Escapes

A woman in China brought along 23 family members and relatives to a romantic blind date to check if her potential partner was generous enough to accommodate them all. The man had offered to take care of the check as he was inviting the woman to a candle-lit dinner. However, according to sources of a Chinese daily Taizhou Evening News the date turned out a nightmare for Xiao Liu after the woman, whose identity has been kept confidential, allegedly showed up with a train of relatives turning the date into a jostling family banquet.

However, in a hilarious turn of events, having received a hefty check, the disappointed man shortly fled from the restaurant’s backdoor in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang. According to the Chinese daily, the man was handed a bill amounted to KSh 382,000 ( £2,300), and the woman hadn’t expressed intention to dutch for the fares. The Chinese woman told the state-run daily that she was putting to test her boyfriend's generosity and decided to invite her other family members for the dinner. The relatives placed orders for expensive meals and wine from the menu, and later, the bill had to be split among each family member.

Feud over wedding dress costs

In a similar incident earlier, the woman had cancelled her wedding after she caught her fiancé grumbling about the cost of her wedding dress online on Reddit to the strangers. The man, named Josh, posted a lengthy concern on Reddit that his fiancée’s choice of the extravagant dress was lamenting to him, and that she wouldn’t cheap out on it. He mentioned that his bride-to-be's wedding dress cost over $1000 while he, in fact, was going to wear his dad’s old tuxedo. However, the incident didn’t go down well with the 27-year-old female who broke up with him for publicly posting his problem and complaining over a dress.

