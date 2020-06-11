Smriti Khanna Shares Adorable Pics From Her Baby's 40th Day Ceremony

On April 15, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta became parents to an adorable little baby girl. Their little munchkin would soon turn two-month-old and the overjoyed mom took to her social media handle to post adorable pics from the first puja ceremony of her little one.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared some adorable pictures of the ritual where she and the baby were a sight to the sore eyes. In the pictures, the new mommy looks radiant as she is seen donning a floral print traditional outfit. She also completed her look with a nude dupatta and opted for a sleek hairdo and natural makeup.

Her baby, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a blue cotton dress with cherry prints on it. She can also be seen wearing a reddish hairband that had a lovely big flower stuck on it. Check out the picture below.

Also read | It's A Baby Girl! Smriti Khanna & Gautam Gupta Welcome Their Little 'princess'

Fans were thrilled to see these pictures and could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post went on to receive several likes and heaps of praise from fans and netizens. One of them wrote, “Beautiful as ever @smriti_khanna.” While the other one wrote, “the mother and the daughter are looking lovely.” Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | Smriti Khanna Shares Her 'tremendous Postpartum Transformation' In Before-after Pic

About the ceremony

Speaking to an entertainment portal about the ceremony, Smriti said it's known as the 40th-day ceremony that's being held so that mom and daughter can officially move out of the house. She also said that after the puja they stepped out of the house and the ritual of casting away the evil eyes was performed, so that the mother and the baby will stay safe whenever they go out. She further went on to say that, it is believed that a mother’s body takes about 40 days to recover after delivery and the infant’s immunity also builds in 40 days.

On embracing fatherhood, Gautam earlier revealed that whenever the child is next to him, he always has a big smile on his face. He added that it is always there whether the baby is around him or whether he's holding her. Adding firther, Gautam said that his little one brings an uncontrollable smile to his face and that fatherhood is a blessing and the 'purest form of love'.

Also read | Smriti Khanna Reveals The Name Of Her Newborn Baby With First Family Picture

Also read | Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta All Set To Come Up With A Comedy Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.