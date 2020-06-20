What Is World Hydrography Day And Why Is It Celebrated? Details Inside

World Hydrography Day is celebrated every year on June 21. The day is celebrated to highlight the importance of Hydrography and why is it still relevant today. This year, the theme of this day is 'Hydrography – enabling autonomous technologies'.

What is World Hydrography Day and why is it celebrated?

Before knowing what is World Hydrography Day, it is important to know what is Hydrography. The term defines the branch of applied science which deals with measurements and descriptions of the physical features of water bodies like oceans, seas, rivers, lakes and coastal areas. In the same way that one navigates on land with a map, sailors use hydrography to navigate in the vast water bodies. Hydrography is also important for economic developments, defence and security, environmental protection and scientific research.

World Hydrography Day originated from the making of charts and maps to help individual mariners navigate new waters which were usually marked off as private properties. However, in 1921, the International Hydrographic Bureau was established to provide consultation between governments of various countries on topics like safe navigation, technical standards and the protection of the marine environment. The name of the organisation was later changed to the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) in 1970.

In 2005, IHO then came up with the idea of World Hydrography Day. The idea was supported by the UN's General Assembly in resolution A/RES/60/30 Oceans and the law of the sea. The foundation day of IHO was marked as the day to celebrate World Hydrography Day.

Significance of World Hydrography Day

The aim of World Hydrography Day is to spread awareness about the work of the hydrographers. It also seeks to educate and aware one about the branch of hydrography and its importance in our lives. Every year a theme is chosen to cater to this cause. Activities, events and programmes are organised accordingly.

World Hydrography Day theme 2020

The World Hydrography Day theme for 2020 is 'Hydrography – enabling autonomous technologies'. It aims at discussing and creating awareness about the role hydrography can play to support autonomous technologies. Such includes aerial, surface and underwater survey drones together with autonomous ships. Everyone is encouraged to participate by sending any materials they create in reference to World Hydrography Day 2020 to the Secretariat. These will then be posted on the IHO online communication outlets.

World Hydrography Day images

Image credit: Shutterstock

Image credit: Shutterstock

