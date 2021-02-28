What Time Does 'A Perfect Day For Arsenide' Release On Netflix? Find Out Here

A Perfect Day for Arsenide is a Hong Kong-based series. The first season of this anthology series will be released on March 1, 2021. The series is based on offbeat tales from Hong Kong, where an eclectic group of people encounter various situations. The series is adapted from a hit novel by an author known by the name of Mr Pizza. But what time does a Perfect Day for Arsenide release on Netflix? Read on for details.

What time does A Perfect Day for Arsenide release on Netflix?

A Perfect Day for Arsenide release date is scheduled for March 1, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. This means that A Perfect Day for Arsenide release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight on Monday, March 1, 2021. Indian subscribers can stream A Perfect Day for Arsenide on Netflix on March 1, Monday from 1.30 pm, if the series is made available to Indian Netflix subscribers.

The British audience can watch A Perfect Day for Arsenide series from 8 am on Monday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. As per Spain time, A Perfect Day for Arsenide will be available to watch from 9 am on March 1, 2021. As per Hongkong time, the series can be watched from 4 pm on its release day. One can also turn on the notification to get an update about A Perfect Day for Arsenide on Netflix.

The TV series has been picked by Netflix to air its first season. The series is directed by acclaimed TV writer, director and host Sunny Lau. The series will showcase 10 stories adapted from the original novel. A Perfect day for Arsenide series is all about a collection of bizarre and whimsical stories about life in Hong Kong.

Here is a list of shows and movies that will join Netflix on March 1 apart from A Perfect Day for Arsenide. Take a look.

Banyuki

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Connected

Crazy, Stupid, Love

How to Be Really Bad

Invictus

Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle

Step Up 4: Miami Heat

