When Is Christmas Jumper Day 2020? Here Is The Story Behind This Day

As Christmas is fast approaching, the holiday mood has already set in. While there are many traditions surrounding Christmas, one of the best one’s is, wearing Christmas Jumpers. Not only do these jumpers give us a cosy and warm holiday feel, but also make us realise that it’s time to relax and let all the stress and pressure go. Read on to find out, “When is Christmas Jumper Day 2020?”

When is Christmas Jumper Day 2020?

A report in Express.UK has revealed that every year December 14 is celebrated as the Christmas Jumper Day in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Christmas Jumper Day is a nation-wide event in both these countries which is meant to raise money for the Save the Children charity. Everyone who wears a Christmas jumper on this day must donate at least £1 to the charity.

Christmas Jumper Day History and significance

In 2019 alone, four million participated in the celebrations of this day and the charity received four million pounds. This unique event was launched in 2012, with people across the UK and Ireland encouraged to “make the world better with a sweater”. However, the tradition of wearing a jumper around the time of Christmas was started in the 19th century in Scandinavia and Iceland. Many people made this festive knitwear by hand in order to keep warm as the temperatures dropped far below zero. Christmas jumpers soon became a winter wardrobe staple when affluent skiers started wearing it in the early 1900s.

Christmas Jumper Day-Date and how to sign up for it

While every year since 2012, this day is celebrated on December 14, this year, however, it will be observed on Friday, December 11. All the interested folks need to fill out this form online to take part in Christmas Jumper Day. The form asks for a few basic details about the person, including their name, email, home address, phone number, and how many people are taking part in your group. Following the registration, you will then be emailed a confirmation and sent a fundraising pack.

Happy Christmas Jumper Day 2020

"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year." – Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

"Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas." – Calvin Coolidge

"Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won't make it 'white'." – Bing Crosby

"Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime." – Laura Ingalls Wilder

"I don't think Christmas is necessarily about things. It's about being good to one another." — Carrie Fisher

“Peace on earth will come to stay, When we live Christmas every day.” – Helen Steiner Rice

“Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends.” – Margaret Thatcher