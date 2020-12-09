'A Christmas Carol 1938' Cast: List Of Actors & Characters They Play In The Fantasy Drama

A Christmas Carol 1938 is an interesting movie whose plot revolves around the life of an elderly miser who realises the mistakes in his ways when three spirits visit him on Christmas Eve. The lead role has been essayed by Reginald Owen. The movie was an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel of the same name and received positive reviews from the audiences. Let’s have a look at A Christmas Carol 1938 characters and actors who essayed significant roles in the film.

A Christmas Carol 1938 Cast:

Reginald Owen

Reginald Owen was a British actor who was known for his several roles in British movies and tv shows. He was one of the lead A Christmas Carol 1938 characters and essayed the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Apart from being a vital part of A Christmas Carol 1938 cast, the actor has also appeared in movies such as Sherlock Holmes, The Big Brain, White Cargo, Mary Poppins, Grounds For Marriage and others. The actor died at the age of 85 due to a heart attack.

Gene Lockhart

Gene Lockhart was a famous Canadian American actor and singer who appeared in several movies in his entire career span. He essayed the role of Ebenezer Scrooge’s clerk in the movie. Apart from this, he has appeared in movies namely The Vanishing American, The Sea Wolf, International Lady, The Lady Wants Mink, Telephone Time, The Big Hangover, The Foxes of Harrow, Juke Girl and many others.

Kathleen Lockhart

Kathleen was another British-American actor in A Christmas Carol 1938 cast. She has been a part of several stage performances and Hollywood movies and has more than 30 film credits. She died in 1978 following a long illness. Some of her films are namely Walking My Baby Back Home, Man of Quest, Our leading Citizen, The Strange Woman and many others.

Terry Kilburn

Best known for his work as a child artist, Terry Kilburn moved to the US when he was 10 years old. Later he became a part of many vital movies in his career such as Swiss Family Robin, Goodbye, Mr. Chips, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Mercy Island, Tyrant of The Sea, Lord Jeff and others.

Barry MacKay

Barry played the role of Ebenezer Scrooge’s nephew in the film. He has been a part of a few films in his entire career span. He was best known for his roles in Evergreen, Gangway, Sailing Along, Brown On Resolution, Who Killed John Savage?, Passing Shadows and a few others.

