When Is National Burrito Day Celebrated And What Are The Offers Available This Year?

Every year, the National Burrito Day is celebrated to pay homage to the delicious Mexican dish that comprises tortillas stuffed with vegetables or meat along with beans, cheese, and a variety of sauces. Burritos are a traditional food of Chihuahua, a northern Mexican state. The Mexican dish has now become quite popular across the whole world but has been served in America since the 1930s. Every year, the first Thursday of the month April is marked as National Burrito Day. This year, it will be celebrated on April 2, 2020. Several Mexican food joints celebrate it by offering various offers and discounts.

National Burrito Day 2020's major offers across the world

Thursday, April 2 is NATIONAL BURRITO DAY!🎉We couldn't be more excited to celebrate! We're rolling out a Buy one burrito, get another burrito for $2- and YES, that includes our 2 pound El Jefe!#NationalBurritoDay #UberEats #BurritoDay #TacoBus #Authentic #burrito #TampaFoodies pic.twitter.com/TSit58f4Js — Taco Bus (@officialtacobus) March 30, 2020

South Coast Metro-based @ElPolloLoco will offer a special one-day, buy-one-burrito, get-one free on Thursday, April 2 for #NationalBurritoDay, to make it easier for customers to enjoy one of El Pollo Loco’s delicious burritos and share one with a friend or family member. pic.twitter.com/wsBw46Bgvp — South Coast Metro (@SouthCoastMetro) March 30, 2020

List of future National Burrito Days

April 1, 2021

April 7, 2022

April 6, 2023

April 4, 2024

April 3, 2025

April 2, 2026

April 1, 2027

April 7, 2028

April 6, 2029

April 4, 2030

