The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

When Is National Burrito Day Celebrated And What Are The Offers Available This Year?

Festivals

When is National Burrito Day celebrated across the globe and what are the major offers available at food joints this year? Read to find out all the details

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
when is national burrito day

Every year, the National Burrito Day is celebrated to pay homage to the delicious Mexican dish that comprises tortillas stuffed with vegetables or meat along with beans, cheese, and a variety of sauces. Burritos are a traditional food of Chihuahua, a northern Mexican state. The Mexican dish has now become quite popular across the whole world but has been served in America since the 1930s. Every year, the first Thursday of the month April is marked as National Burrito Day. This year, it will be celebrated on April 2, 2020. Several Mexican food joints celebrate it by offering various offers and discounts.

Also Read | Best Places To Try Tasty And Healthy Burrito Bowls In Mumbai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miguels Jr. (@miguels_jr) on

Also Read | Bella Hadid Poses Topless Before A Mirror With A Burrito, Urges Fans To Stay Inside; See

National Burrito Day 2020's major offers across the world 

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Burrito Eating Strategy Has The Internet Talking

 

Also Read | Woman Wraps Baby As Burrito On His First Birth Anniversary, Internet Hearts It

List of future National Burrito Days 

  • April 1, 2021
  • April 7, 2022
  • April 6, 2023
  • April 4, 2024
  • April 3, 2025
  • April 2, 2026
  • April 1, 2027
  • April 7, 2028
  • April 6, 2029
  • April 4, 2030

Also Read | Elizabeth Warren's Dog Bailey Breaks Internet After 'stealing' Burrito

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DGCA
DGCA ON CARGO OPERATIONS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON ATTENDEES
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Harbhajan
BHAJJI RELIVES BATTLE WITH AKHTAR