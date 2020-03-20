World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day which is officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. It is celebrated across the world to celebrate the lives of people with Down Syndrome. Here is an overview of when is World Down Syndrome Day and what it is.

When is World Down Syndrome Day?

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on March 21 every year. It is observed to celebrate the lives of people with Down Syndrome and to make sure that they have the same freedom and opportunities as everybody else. The World Down Syndrome day date is 21st day of the third month which is March 21. The day also holds a special significance as it depicts the uniqueness of the triplication which is also known as trisomy of the 21st chromosome which causes the Down syndrome in humans.

On World Down Syndrome Day, events are held at the largest United Nations offices in New York, Unites States, and Geneva, Switzerland. These offices work with their members to organise worldwide activities and discussions. Every year many people celebrate the day. Some of the people include families, friends and supporters of people who have Down syndrome. Schools, companies and civil society groups, as well as government and communities, also observe this day.

The majority of these activities are held to raise awareness about Down syndrome. The activities are also held to answer questions like what Down Syndrome is, what it means to have Down Syndrome, and how people with Down syndrome play a vital role in our lives and communities. The day was first observed in 2006 in many countries all over the world. Every year the day is celebrated with a specific theme. The theme of this year is 'We Decide'.

