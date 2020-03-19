Current Affairs 2020, March 19: National And International Questions

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. What are considered to be current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. The aspirants can revise for their exams by going through the below question and answers based on daily current affairs 2020. Competitive exams like MPSC, UPSC or Railways or for bank exams have sections related to current affairs today. So here is the quiz for students to revise before their exams.
Also Read: Current Affairs March 16, 2020: National And International Questions
1. A new passenger ferry service called ‘Ropax’ was recently inaugurated in which state?
2. What is the theme of the ‘World Consumer Rights Day’, 2020?
3. Which badminton player won the men’s singles title at the All England Open Badminton Championship 2020?
4. Which global technological company was first to launch a web portal which tracks COVID-19 infections worldwide?
5. A village called “Amin” is set to be renamed as “Abhimanyupur”. In which state, the village is located?
Also Read: GK Questions March 18th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions
6. Which of the following team has won the Indian Super League (ISL) title?
7. The US Federal Reserve has cut down its interest rates to ------------ to prevent further damage from the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.
8. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman served as the ----------- of the independent nation of Bangladesh.
9. Which of the following country has started the first human trial to evaluate vaccine against COVID-19?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 18th March: National And International Questions
Answer- Maharashtra
Answer- The Sustainable Consumer
Answer- Viktor Axelsen
Answer- Microsoft
Answer- Haryana
Answer- ATK
Answer- 0%
Answer- First Prime Minister
Answer- USA
Answer- 3
Also Read: GK Questions March 16, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions