Current Affairs 2020, March 19: National And International Questions

Education

Attempt the quiz below for March 19, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
current affairs 2020

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. What are considered to be current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. The aspirants can revise for their exams by going through the below question and answers based on daily current affairs 2020. Competitive exams like MPSC, UPSC or Railways or for bank exams have sections related to current affairs today. So here is the quiz for students to revise before their exams. 

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. A new passenger ferry service called ‘Ropax’ was recently inaugurated in which state?

  • Andhra Pradesh
  • West Bengal
  • Maharashtra
  • Tamil Nadu

2. What is the theme of the ‘World Consumer Rights Day’, 2020?

  • The Perfect Consumer
  • The Sustainable Consumer
  • The Vigilant Consumer
  • Leaving no consumer behind

3. Which badminton player won the men’s singles title at the All England Open Badminton Championship 2020?

  • P Kashyap
  • K Srikanth
  • Viktor Axelsen
  • Lin Dan

4. Which global technological company was first to launch a web portal which tracks COVID-19 infections worldwide?

  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Facebook
  • Amazon

5. A village called “Amin” is set to be renamed as “Abhimanyupur”. In which state, the village is located?

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Haryana
  • Uttarkhand
  • Gujarat

6. Which of the following team has won the Indian Super League (ISL) title?

  • East Bengal
  • Real Kashmir
  • ATK
  • Mohun Bagan

7. The US Federal Reserve has cut down its interest rates to ------------ to prevent further damage from the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

  • 0%
  • 1%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.5%

8. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman served as the ----------- of the independent nation of Bangladesh.

  • First President
  • First Prime Minister
  • Second Prime Minister
  • First Chief Justice

9. Which of the following country has started the first human trial to evaluate vaccine against COVID-19?

  • Russia
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • USA

Answers:

Answer- Maharashtra

Answer- The Sustainable Consumer

Answer- Viktor Axelsen

Answer- Microsoft

Answer- Haryana

Answer- ATK

Answer- 0%

Answer- First Prime Minister

Answer- USA

Answer- 3

First Published:
