Current Affairs 2020, March 19: National And International Questions

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. What are considered to be current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. The aspirants can revise for their exams by going through the below question and answers based on daily current affairs 2020. Competitive exams like MPSC, UPSC or Railways or for bank exams have sections related to current affairs today. So here is the quiz for students to revise before their exams.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. A new passenger ferry service called ‘Ropax’ was recently inaugurated in which state?

Andhra Pradesh

West Bengal

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

2. What is the theme of the ‘World Consumer Rights Day’, 2020?

The Perfect Consumer

The Sustainable Consumer

The Vigilant Consumer

Leaving no consumer behind

3. Which badminton player won the men’s singles title at the All England Open Badminton Championship 2020?

P Kashyap

K Srikanth

Viktor Axelsen

Lin Dan

4. Which global technological company was first to launch a web portal which tracks COVID-19 infections worldwide?

Google

Microsoft

Facebook

Amazon

5. A village called “Amin” is set to be renamed as “Abhimanyupur”. In which state, the village is located?

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Uttarkhand

Gujarat

6. Which of the following team has won the Indian Super League (ISL) title?

East Bengal

Real Kashmir

ATK

Mohun Bagan

7. The US Federal Reserve has cut down its interest rates to ------------ to prevent further damage from the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

0%

1%

1.2%

1.5%

8. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman served as the ----------- of the independent nation of Bangladesh.

First President

First Prime Minister

Second Prime Minister

First Chief Justice

9. Which of the following country has started the first human trial to evaluate vaccine against COVID-19?

Russia

Iran

Israel

USA

Answers:

Answer- Maharashtra

Answer- The Sustainable Consumer

Answer- Viktor Axelsen

Answer- Microsoft

Answer- Haryana

Answer- ATK

Answer- 0%

Answer- First Prime Minister

Answer- USA

Answer- 3

