Foods With High Water Content That Will Help You Stay Hydrated In Summers

Two-thirds of the human body is made up of water. Water is a very important factor for our health, mind and body. An average person needs to drink at least 4-5 litres of water daily. But due to work pressure, lifestyle issues maximum people forget to consume the appropriate amount of water that is required by our body. Foods with high water content are highly prescribed by doctors so that even if you forget to drink water, the food you eat will provide your body water. Take a look at these highly water-rich foods that will help.

Read Also: Jamie Foxx Is 'honoured' To Be The First Ever African-American Lead In A Pixar Film

10 naturally hydrating food items

Cucumbers have a 96% water content, which is highest among all the food groups.

Tomatoes are made of 95% water which help you stay hydrated

Who else is planting tomato seeds this week? I can no longer contain my excitement. I’m going in! #growyourown #tomatoes #gardening pic.twitter.com/Ejn9hjXksM — Sow Much More (@sowmuchmore) March 7, 2020

Spinach plants have 93% water content; plus it is a really good source for Iron.

Switch out iceberg lettuce with raw #spinach. Rich with iron, it's Popeye approved! pic.twitter.com/AiDAgcA1sE — Audrey Fankhauser (@AFunkyHealthNut) March 12, 2020

Mushrooms are made up of around 92% water and also possess a good amount of Vitamin B2.

Read Also: 'Fabulous': Gloria Gaynor Fights Coronavirus With Her Hit Song 'I Will Survive'

Watermelons have 91% water content in them and it is no surprise as it is one of the most commonly consumed fruits during summer.

Broccolis have 90% water content and contain a lot of other useful nutrients such as Vitamin K, Vitamin A, Iron, Calcium and folic acid.

Brussel sprouts are made up of 88% water and also a great source of folic acid.

Read Also: Ryan Reynolds' Most Memorable Performances You Should Not Miss

Oranges contain 86% water in them and also a good source of Vitamin C.

Apples are made of 85% water and also contains Vitamins, fibres and antioxidants.

Blueberries are made of 84% water and also offer Vitamins, fibre, minerals and antioxidants.

Read Also: Harry Styles' Best Looks Styled By Celebrity Stylist Harry Lambert; See Pictures