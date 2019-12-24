Winn Dixie Christmas Eve Hours: Know What Time The Store Opens And Closes

Christmas is the time we all wait for and it has some beautiful treats to offer. This is the time we give time to our families and celebrate this day with them. But what about the people who work at the supermarkets, who deliver basic needs to the public. They have families as well and successfully wade through managing their familial responsibilities and taking care of customer needs during hectic Christmas hours.

Also read | Christmas Celebration In Delhi 2019 - The Best Places To Embrace The Festive Vibes

Winn Dixie Christmas eve hours

Safe the trouble of panicking and visit the nearest Winn Dixie supermarket for your last-minute presents and groceries. All Winn Dixie stores will be open at 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve till 9 p.m. You will have time only till 8.00 PM to shop. This timing will give workers a chance to go home and see their families at a decent time. The last home delivery will start from 7 p.m to 8 p.m. They will close the store at 5 p.m. Follow these hours and make sure you have everything ready to have a pleasant eve. Day after Christmas, Winn Dixie stores will be open on regular business hours.

Also read | Ulta Beauty Will Be Open On Christmas Eve For Last Minute Shopping; Check Timings And More

Is Christmas Day a federal holiday? Is Christmas Eve a federal holiday?

Christmas Day has been a federal holiday since 1885 and is one of only 10 holidays recognized nationwide. On Christmas Day, all non-essential federal offices will remain closed and all federal employees are paid even if they have the day off. Several private employees also have the day off on Christmas Day and those who do work often receive holiday pay. Earlier in December 2017, President Donald Trump declared Christmas Eve as a federal holiday. The executive order from President Trump states, all executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall remain closed and their employees excused from duty on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, the day before Christmas Day.

Also read | HEB Christmas Eve Hours: Know What Time Does It Close And Opens? Status Of The HEB Stores

Also read | Safeway Christmas Eve Hours: Here Are The Supermarket Timings And Other Details