Summer Solstice Wishes To Send To Family, Friends And Loved Ones

Summer Solstice is celebrated every year on June 21. It is the longest day of the year and marks the beginning of the astronomical summer. The latter, however, ends on September 22 which is also known as the Autumnal equinox.

The summer solstice occurs when the tilt of the Earth's axis is most inclined towards the sun. The sun is then directly above the Tropic of Cancer. Traditionally summer solstice marks the time between the planting and harvesting seasons. The earth is also known to be fertile during this time of the year.

There are a number of traditions attached to the Summer Solstice. One of the most popular traditions is pagans visiting Stonehenge in Avebury, Wiltshire in England. The light of the rising sun reaches only until the middle of the stones and shines on the central altar.

Pagans also believe that Summer Solstice holds magic since it is also the midsummer day. It is said that on this day, the veil between our world and the next become the thinnest and fairies are at their most powerful. Over the centuries, Summer Solstice has introduced some of the most brilliant festivals and traditions.

Summer Solstice wishes

Each solstice is a domain of experience unto itself. At the summer solstice, all is green and growing, potential coming into being, the miracle of manifestation painted large on the canvas of awareness

A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows. Happy Litha!

Summer, after all, is a time when wonderful things can happen to quiet people. For those few months, you’re not required to be who everyone thinks you are, and that cut-grass smell in the air and the chance to dive into the deep end of a pool give you a courage you don’t have the rest of the year. You can be grateful and easy, with no eyes on you, and no past. Summer just opens the door and lets you out. Happy Summer Solstice Day!

Summer is the annual permission slip to be lazy. To do nothing and have it count for something. To lie in the grass and count the stars. To sit on a branch and study the clouds. Happy Summer Solstice Day!

And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer_F. Scott Fitzgerald. Happy Litha!

Wishing you a fulfilling season this Summer Solstice. Happy Summer Solstice Day!

The sun does not shine for a few trees and flowers, but for the wide world’s joy. Happy Litha!

Let every dawn be to you as the beginning of life, and every setting sun be to you as its close. Happy Summer Solstice!

The summer night is like a perfection of thought. Happy Summer Solstice!

This was when the whole world measured time. This is when the light would turn around. This is where the past would come undone and the spinning earth will mark a new beginning. Let’s go back in time, to when it all began. Happy Litha!

To the breaking of new dawns, where moments bright with fire, would light the chanting song, where pagans worshipped sun, and danced among the trees, wore strange masks of covered straw, and blessed cold ash with awe, wreaths hung upon the door against all spirit’s, dire and when the winter’s grasp let go, the sun reversed the pyre. Happy Litha!

Also Read: Summer Solstice Quotes To Share With Friends, Family, And Loved Ones

Images for Summer Solstice wishes

Image credit: Shutterstock

Image credit: Shutterstock

Also Read: Due To Coronavirus, Stonehenge Summer Solstice Celebrations To Be Live-streamed

Also Read:Tom Holland Is "not Great", Thought Stan Lee On Their First Meeting; Read Details

Also Read: Blinks Go Crazy Over BLACKPINK's New All-black Avatar In Teaser Poster; See Pics