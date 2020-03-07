The Debate
Things To Do In Kolkata: Everything You Can Do This Weekend On Women's Day 2020

Travel

Things to do in Kolkata, everything you need to know about the various possibilities and things to do in the city of Kolkata this weekend.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
things to do in kolkata

Kolkata is one of the most happening cities in India. The place offers a variety of things to do. One can never get tired of searching for various things the city has to offer. The weekend is here and therefore some plans made with your near ones can provide that rejuvenation you would be needing after a hard week. Here are a few places to be and things to do in Kolkata.

Also Read |  Things To Do In Kolkata This Weekend And Places You Must Visit

Things to do in Kolkata: Everything you can do this weekend 

Also Read |  Things To Do In Kolkata: Top Boutique Stores In Park Street That One Must Visit

Open Mic

Probably the best way to start the weekend on a high note is to welcome it by the abundant laughter. The Ubuntu community is hosting their 13th open mic session which is sure to deliver laughs. The open mic is hosted for budding comedians trying to make a career in stand-up comedy; therefore, the show may see certain new faces in the comedy industry along with some acclaimed favourites.

  • Where: Ubuntu Community Eat.Live.Share 67C, Maharaja Tagore Rd, Dhakuria, Selimpur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700031

Also Read |  Things To Do In Kolkata: Top Rooftop Restaurants In Park Street To Chill Out With Friends

Women’s Day Celebration

Women’s Day is nearing and therefore one can always find a celebration happening nearby. The Radisson in Kolkata is having a celebration at K19 with an amazing buffet and an amazing experience in general. The prices start from Rs 850 onwards.

  • Where: Radisson Kolkata Ballygunge 17, 1st Ave, Garcha, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019

Also Read |  Things To Do In Kolkata: Visit These Top Bakeries In Park Street When In The City

Women's Day Brunch

Another option for Women’s Day celebration is to head to the exotic Amaya Resort on NH6 and indulge in an amazing brunch. Head down with all your friends on the occasion of Women’s Day to have a sumptuous brunch and an added 50% discount on several things. The resort also offers a variety of things to do besides just brunch. Tickets start from Rs 751 onwards.

  • Where: The Amaya Resort Kolkata NH6 NH-6, Bombay Road, Birshibpur, Uluberia, Howrah, opp. Bharat Gas Factory, Kolkata, West Bengal 711316

 

 

