Women's Day Quotes For Mom Which Will Put A Smile On Her Face

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. It is regarded as a day which is the focal point in the moment of women. With Women's Day 2020 around the corner, here are some Women's Day quotes for mom that will put a smile on her face. These women's day quotes for mothers will be your way of paying tribute to your mother and every other woman who has contributed to shaping society as we know it. Here are some women's day quotes for mom that you can use.

Women's day quotes for mom to wish her a happy women's day

“On the occasion of Women’s Day, I am reminded of only one woman who was my first teacher and friend, who will always be the spring to my life…. Happy Women’s Day, mom.”

“A woman brings us on this earth, She nurtures us day and night, She makes us what we are today, We must together take an oath, To help her nurture herself! Happy Women’s Day mom”

“I am blessed to have the best mother in this world who is also an inspiring woman…. Wishing a very Happy Women’s Day to you mom.”

“I have no words to thank you for being the best mother full of love and care, concern and affection…. You are truly the best…. Best wishes on International Women’s Day 2020.”

“Wish you a very happy women's day It's you who are making the difference in so many lives and I am one of them. Have a wonderful day! Happy Women’s Day mom”

“I wish I could be as wonderful a person as you are….. I wish I could be as strong as you always have been…. Wishing a very Happy International Women’s Day mom.”

“You make obedient daughter, You make honest wives, You make wonderful lovers, You make caring daughters, You make sweet sisters, Woman! How you fulfill all the desires? Happy woman’s Day Mom”

(Source: canva)