Women's Day Quotes In English To Celebrate The Power Of Womanhood

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. Though a special day is not required to celebrate women and womanhood, the special day allows people to highlight the importance of women while also recognizing the struggles of women in day-to-day life. Women's day is meant to be the time where people reflect upon the progress made through the years which has allowed women to fight the patriarchal and oppressive ways of the society.

The International Women's Day was first celebrated in 1910. With the protection and betterment of women's rights, the International Women's Day is in itself evidently a strong social movement. Below are some of the best Women's Day Quotes in English.

Women's Day Quotes in English 2020

“Here’s to strong women: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.” - Unknown

"Women, like men, should try to do the impossible. And when they fail, their failure should be a challenge to others." - Amelia Earhart

"Women have always been the strong ones of the world. The men are always seeking from women a little pillow to put their heads down on. They are always longing for the mother who held them as infants." - Coco Chanel

"Women wish to be loved without a why or a wherefore; not because they are pretty, or good, or well-bred, or graceful, or intelligent, but because they are themselves." - Henri Frederic Amiel

“Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” –Hillary Clinton

“A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.” –Coco Chanel

“She wasn’t looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword.” –Atticus

“A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd; she is herself.” –Loretta Young

“The best protection any woman can have is courage.” –Elizabeth Cady Stanton

"A woman, she is born with the power to save and love, her existence is based on the truthfulness in her eyes.”

“A woman should be taught to believe in protecting herself on her own and not to depend on a man for her protection. She has the power to protect the world and not just herself.”

“A woman in any form shall be celebrated and honoured, be it, a sister or a wife or a mother or any other form.”

Quotes courtesy - BrainyQuote