Women's Day Quotes For Your Wife: 20 Quotes To Wish Your Better Half

International Women's Day is observed annually on March 8. It is an important day of the year to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about equality, and fundraise for female-focused charities. The global day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Check out these Women's day quotes to share with your wife.

Women's day quotes for wife

“Here’s to strong women: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.” –Unknown

“To tell a woman everything she cannot do is to tell her what she can.” –Spanish Proverb

“Sometimes it’s the princess who kills the dragon and saves the prince.” –Samuel Lowe

“A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.” –Coco Chanel

“Nothing can dim the light which shines from within.” –Maya Angelou

“Cinderella never asked for a prince. She asked for a night off and a dress.” –Kiera Cass

“There’s nothing a man can do that I can’t do better and in heels.” –Ginger Rogers

“Above all, be the heroine of your life. Not the victim.” –Nora Ephron

“Girls should never be afraid to be smart.” –Emma Watson

“Life is tough, my darling, but so are you.” –Stephanie Bennett-Henry

“A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink.” –Gina Carey

Listening carefully, understanding with patience, supporting through the thick and thin, caring heart and always being there are synonymous with the word lady to me.

Every successful man is backed up by a woman who is always a step at the forefront of him. Salute to the woman of the future.

With the creation of the world, you were also added to increase its beauty. The world is mesmerized by the work you have done.

If Roses were Black and violets were brown, my love for you would never be found, but roses are red and violets are blue, all I want to say is Happy Women’s Day to you.

A woman like you is precious and hard to find. Wishing you a day as beautiful as you are!

This life would have meaningless without a strong woman. Every circle of life witnesses empowerment, existence and a strong influence of women whether as a mother or wife, as sister or daughter.

Feel special, unique, on top of the world. It is your day!! Happy Women’s Day my wife!

Feel proud, celebrate with joy, and demonstrate your strength. The day is yours.

You are the fountain of life. You are a resilient river that travels long distance, carrying everything on her shoulders but finally reaching her destination. Happy Women's Day!

