If You Loved 'Indoo Ki Jawaani', Here Are 5 Other Women-centric Comedies To Watch

Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawaani is a coming-of-age comedy film that is all set to release on November 11, 2021. The cast of the film also includes Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua, Rakesh Bedi and Rajesh Jais among others. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who resorts to finding her perfect match after her boyfriend cheats on her. Further ahead in the movie, things take a hilarious turn when she finds out one of her matches is from Pakistan. If you liked the plot of this movie, here are other women-centric comedies to add to your watchlist.

Women-centric comedy movies like Indoo Ki Jawaani to binge on

1. Bridesmaids

This 2011 comedy film revolves around Lillian who asks her best friend Annie to ber her maid of honour. But things don't work out as planned after Annie ruins the wedding rituals after getting into a conflict with one of the bride's maids. It has an IMDB rating of 6.8 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Heathers

This cult classic dark comedy film stars Winona Ryder in the lead. The plot of the movie tells the story of Veronica's boyfriend who attempts to kill students he does not like. Veronica learns this and does her best to stop her boyfriend but also clashes with one of the other popular girls in the school. It has an IMDB rating of 7.2.

3. Legally Blonde

This Reese Witherspoon starrer revolves around Elle whose boyfriend breaks up with her because he thinks she is not smart enough. He leaves her for another girl enrols himself in Harvard. Elle also joins the same college to teach her former boyfriend a lesson. It has an IMDB rating of 6.3.

4. In a World...

This 2013 movie tells the story of Sam Sotto who publishes his own autobiography for which she is about to receive a lifetime achievement award. His daughter is a struggling voice coach who feels overshadowed by her father. It has an IMDB rating of 6.7.

5. Wine Country

This Amy Pehler starrer revolves around six best friends who catch up after a long time and decide to go on a vacation. Their holiday goes wrong by the minute and they start questioning each other's friendship. It has an IMDB rating of 5.4 and is available on Netflix.

6. Otherhood

This 2019 comedy film revolves around three best friends who feel forgotten on Mother's Day. They leave for New York City to meet their adult sons to surprise them on the occasion. It has an IMDB rating of 6.1 and is available on Netflix.

