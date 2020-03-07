Women's Day Wishes For Wife: Here Are Heartwarming Messages That Husbands Can Send

International Women's Day will be celebrated worldwide on March 8, 2020. On International Women's Day, the people across the world celebrate the achievements of women who have overcome social and economical barriers. Be it a daughter or a mother, a woman plays a very important role in anyone's life.

Apart from these, being a wife is considered as one of the toughest roles a woman essays in her life. Here are a few messages and wishes husbands can send their wives on this Women's Day to admire them and express their gratitude.

Women's day wishes for wife

Do you know why women start with W? Because all questions start with W... Who? Why? What? When? Which? Whom? Where? and Finally Wife... WOW... Happy Women's Day

You can do almost anything/ You put your mind to... / You can swim the deepest ocean/ And climb the highest peak!/ You can face adversity/ And still walk dauntless... / You are strong, beautiful, compassionate/ Much more than words could ever say!!!/ Today is yours as any other day!! Happy Women's Day

Listening carefully, understanding with patience, supporting through the thick and thin, caring heart and always being there are synonymous to the word lady to me.

If Roses were black and violets were brown, my love for you would never be found, but roses are red and violets are blue, all I want to say is Happy women’s day to you.

You are the fountain of life. You are a resilient river that travels long distance, carrying everything on her shoulders but finally reaching her destination.

You have faced adversity through resilience. You have disarmed your problems through smile. You have buried your tribulations in your heart. What else can I ask from you – Just enjoy your Day.

All your love, all your caring ways, all your giving these years are the reasons why my heart thinks of you on Women’s Day! with a wish for happiness and a world full of love.

A beautiful woman draws strength from troubles, smiles during distress and grows stronger with prayers & hope. Send this to a beautiful woman. I just did! Wishing you a very

A wife is a life. It is a gift to a man that he should always value and respect and love.

