Sonakshi Sinha Music Playlist: Songs That Can Amp Up Your House Party

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, is currently gearing up for her multiple upcoming releases including Bhuj: The Pride of India and Circus among others. In the span of ten years, she was won the hearts of the audience and fans. Apart from her acting, Sonakshi Sinha's fans have often praised her for her dance numbers. From Rowdy Rathore to Total Dhamaal many of her songs were not only instant hits but also broke several records. Be it a kid or an old-aged person, if you are a fan of Sonakshi Sinha, you can't stop yourself from grooving on these songs from her jukebox:

Best of Sonakshi Sinha music playlist for a house party

Rafta Rafta Medley

The song is jointly sung by Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha, Vishak Mishra, Jordi Patel, Disha Sharma and Akash Ojha. The song is featured in the film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Apart from Sonakshi, Salman Khan along with Rekha also marked the special appearance in the song.

Koka

The song is sung by singers Jasbir Jassi, Badshah, and Dhvani Bhanushali for the comedy-drama film Khandaani Shafakhana. The dancing number has more than 104 million views on YouTube. It is a reprised version of Jasbir Jassi's Punjabi song.

Gulabi 2.0

Music composer Amaal Mallik, Tulsi Kumar Yash Narvekar gave their voice to the song Gulabi 2.0. The song is recreated under the music banner of T-series. It has garnered more than 43 million views on YouTube. The song was an instant hit.

Mungda

The Dabangg actor made a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal released in 2019. The sizzling dance number is sung by Jyotica Tangri, Shaan, and Subhro Ganguly. The music-video has 203+ million views on YouTube.

